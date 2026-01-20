Sanctuary laws

The US does not have sanctuary laws — the idea that people can escape arrest by hiding in a church is not legally speaking correct. A legal expert on sanctuary laws, Anthony Gray, has looked at the laws in the US, Canada, and Australia, and says that “immigration authorities may, as a policy, decline to enter a religious precinct to detain someone suspected of being an unlawful non-citizen;” however, this is only a recommendation.

There are no actual sanctuary laws in the US, or Australia or Canada for that matter; sanctuary is an ancient idea that has no basis legally speaking at least in US.

I don’t believe there are any actual laws that prohibit ICE officers arresting people in church.

Nonetheless ICE officers in fact have guidelines I believe that recommend that ICE don’t arrest people in a church, since publicity would be very negative for such an action, although Trump’s government has recently narrowed those guidelines a little.

Even so, I have not heard any accounts of ICE officers entering churches during worship to arrest anybody. I have found reports of them arresting people in the public areas (carparks, footpath outside church) which is allowed according to their guidelines apparently.

Sanctuary in the ancient and medieval world

Cities of Refuge were legally part of the law of Moses in the Bible, see Numbers 35:10-34, Deuteronomy 19:1-13, and Joshua 20:1-9. A criminal may flee to a city of refuge, but he would have to ‘stand before the congregation’ (i.e. there must be a trial) but ultimately, if he was found guilty of intentional murder, the Bible instructs the city elders to hand him over to the people who want to kill him.

Temples in Greece and Rome also gave sanctuary to criminals, often without the legal provision for murderers to be handed over.

Sanctuary in churches was legally binding in England in the Middle Ages, and remained so until Henry VIII decided the custom was being abused, and put a stop to most sanctuary provisions, but King James I finally ended sanctuary completely in 1624.

This I suppose explains why most English speaking countries do not have sanctuary laws, as our legal codes are in general derived from English law.