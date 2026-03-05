FirstFactCheck

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
1d

In Perth at the moment. So you want a society like Dubai? It's 80% non-citizens right? I can already see here in Perth that there are significant numbers of Chinese and Indians who were not born here. You want to increase that?

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Submarine Media Pty Ltd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture