I’ve long thought that we who live in Western Australia could be living like Dubai or Saudi Arabia if we didn’t have the rest of Australia around our necks like an unlucky Albatross.

Lawyer Julian Gillespie with co-authors Professor Gigi Foster, Michael Bay and Professor Ian Brighthope, has written a book about the advantages of secession for WA. It has struck me for a long time that a country like Qatar or Dubai or Saudi Arabia can survive well without taxing its citizens. Western Australia has great mineral wealth. If we weren’t carrying the rest of Australia, our state would be able to operate with minimal income tax so long as the big miners were paying a tax to take the minerals and liquid/gas wealth from the ground.

There is in fact no constitutional limitation on Western Australia seceding and becoming its own country at present. Wiping out a lot of taxes would make business much more viable: at the moment; businesses pay a 30% tax as well as provisional tax in which the government looks in a crystal ball and charges you for next years’ tax as well in case you do even better next year.

Furthermore, Gillespie and his co-authors have written a new constitution with medical rights in mind. They have thought out how to green the north-west deserts and turn Western Australia into a farmers’ paradise.

I once asked a very prominent WA politician who is still in government, who I knew quite well at the time, why in Western Australia we weren’t living like those in Qatar or Dubai or Saudi Arabia, using all our mineral wealth to give us a better lifestyle, and raised the possibility that we could actually do away with income tax and should be using that wealth to supply the water we need and raising our standards of living. She dismissed the idea and pointed out that in those places they use servants from Philippines or South East Asia to do the dirty work. Yet the labor party is today importing immigrants from everywhere to do our dirty work; I can’t see the difference.

The podcast video episode embedded in the substack article below is a really great discussion of the idea of secession which I expect any of my readers who are West Australians would enjoy as well.

The book is launching on March 13th and I will certainly be getting a copy and reading it.

LINKS

https://www.secessionwabook.shop

https://events.humanitix.com/secession-by-western-australia-book-launch