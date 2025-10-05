Update on my previous post - they published Jennifer Marohasy’s submission, but with a significant redaction, without acknowledgement or ‘blacking out’

Dr Marohasy says:

On October 2, 2025, after weeks of limbo—and a Substack post that sparked reader emails to the Senate secretariat—my submissions to the Select Committee on Information Integrity on Climate Change and Energy are finally published! They’re #194 (my initial August 27 filing on AI climate modelling and GBR narratives) and #194.1 (the September 9 supplement with the GBRMPA “Cod Hole” takedown). You can read them here: https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Information_Integrity_on_Climate_Change_and_Energy/ClimateIntegrity/Submissions A huge thank you to everyone who amplified the call for transparency—your voices made this happen! Now, the evidence is official: My case studies expose institutional bias in climate fact-checking, reef hype, and selective data framing to push net zero agendas. From AI forecasts showing a 0.6°C equilibrium climate sensitivity (challenging IPCC orthodoxy) to proof of rapid GBR recovery dismissed as “junk science,” it’s all there.

Which is great ! Congratulations to all my readers who sent emails supporting Jennifer. However she goes on to say:

But here’s the rub: A sneaky redaction slipped in. In Case Study #2 of my main submission (#194), they’ve quietly removed the name “Sushi Das”—the RMIT ABC fact-checker who labelled my John Brewer Reef recovery data as misinformation back in 2022, without engaging the empirical evidence (underwater photos, AIMS surveys). In my original submission, I cited her as an example of how fact-checkers amplify “noble cause corruption” by rewarding advocacy over scrutiny. Now? It’s excised, with no strikethrough, footnote, or note explaining the edit. Just... gone.

This is Sushi Das pictured below from Dr Marohasy’s post: Sushi is a veteran Australian journalist who has publicly named Dr Marohasy and accused her of misinformation. But the Australian senate thinks it’s necessary to redact Sushi’s name from Dr Marohasy’s submission, secretly, with no indication anything was redacted, no footnote, not even a black rectangle or strike through. This is outrageous.

Laws and norms that were once meant to protect the little guy are now being used to protect people in positions of power. This reminds me of how the Governor of Western Australia Chris Dawson used an accusation of harassment to silence the umbrella protesters in 2023 (article below).

Should Dr Marohasy be prevented from naming a prominent journalist, a public figure, who did not hesitate to name her? I think not.

Dr Marohasy asks that we get our laptops out and draft another email to climateintegrity.sen@aph.gov.au asking the following:

Why redact Sushi Das’s name without notice? Does the quiet redaction of the name SUSHI DAS reflect bias toward protecting fact-checkers from accountability? And in an inquiry on disinformation, how does opaque editing square with your terms of reference? Transparency isn’t optional; it’s the point! You might also ask when Dr Jennifer Marohasy will be asked to present her evidence to the committee? The address is climateintegrity.sen@aph.gov.au Please copy me in on this correspondence, and thank you in advance, from the bottom of my heart.

The truth matters.

So justice is driven back, and righteousness stands at a distance; truth has stumbled in the streets, honesty cannot enter. Isaiah 59:14

in 2022