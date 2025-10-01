FirstFactCheck

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Marohasy's avatar
Jennifer Marohasy
2d

THANKYOU for the support. It can be so lonely. 🌼.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Samantha R's avatar
Samantha R
2h

Done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Submarine Media Pty Ltd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture