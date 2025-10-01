Dr Jennifer Marohasy - independent researcher, with a PhD in biology

Dr. Jennifer Marohasy is an independent scientist with a PhD in biology and decades of experience in field work. She has long argued that misinformation in the climate field does not only come from ‘deniers’ but that noble cause corruption in official government bodies and private non-profits often amplifies incorrect results that are based on flawed methods.

Two senate submissions, disappeared into the æther.

She recently put in two senate submissions to the senate inquiry chaired by Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson, which was formed to investigate the “prevalence, motivations behind, and impacts of misinformation and disinformation related to climate change and energy.” Her submissions are evidence-based and carry the authority of her qualifications and experience.

Both submissions have disappeared. They have not appeared in the official list. Caput, completely non-existent.

The purview of the inquiry is broad and supposedly non-partisan:

How such information is financed, produced, and disseminated.

Its effects on Australian politics, media narratives, and public policy.

Broader implications for democracy and the net zero transition.

Submissions closed on September 12th and public hearings began in Canberra, the capital of Australia, on September 29th, with digital platform representatives and fact checkers giving testimony. On or before February 4th 2026 they will broadcast their conclusions.

Jennifer Marohasy’s two submissions focus on real-world examples from climate forecasting and the Great Barrier Reef, backed by peer-reviewed research, AI models, and on-site data.

Jennifer Marohasy’s first submission (August 27, 2025) on misinformation in Climate Change and energy

Dr Marohasy has been using AI neural networks to improve weather and climate forecasts. She found that natural variability explains most of the observed warming, with an Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity (amount of warming produced by a doubling of CO2 in the atmosphere) of just 0.6°C, which is far lower than the IPCC’s extremist estimates.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), which incidentally has been editing past temperatures downwards and intentionally deleting past maxima, presumably to make it look as though the disastrous global warming they have been predicting ad infinitum is actually happening when it apparently isn’t, has labelled her findings ‘junk science’ without giving any technical rebuttals. The whole point of science is the to and fro of debate, putting forward hypotheses and then looking at the data and arguing your case; anyone who suppresses dissenting voices perhaps doesn’t have a case.

In her submission Dr Marohasy speaks about the motivations for this disinformation, which is clearly to justify funding and policy agendas which are tied to net zero. When dissenting voices are suppressed, one can’t help feeling that those who believe global warming is happening feel morally obligated to push exaggerated claims (or, lies) in order to get climate action happening. Ultimately public trust is completely eroded when scientific bodies cherry pick and distort the data and refuse to engage with criticism. How can we believe those who refuse to debate the facts, especially when the data shows that what they say is quite incorrect in many cases? Australia should see this tendency of our public bodies such as the CSIRO, ABC and BOM as an impending disaster. Whenever ideology trumps facts, economic difficulties are sure follow, as Russia saw in the 1930s with the Stalinist policies that resulted in famine, and that’s precisely what we’re seeing in Australia with the constantly rising energy prices.

Supplementary Submission (September 9, 2025), on the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park

Dr. Marohasy has been studying the great Barrier Reef for decades. Her other case study is about the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority’s (GBRMPA) misleading media release of September 8, 2025, entitled “The Cod Hole is Back!!”

The GBRMPA media release claims giant potato cod were “homeless” for a decade after cyclones and bleaching in 2014-16, and only recently returned due to GBRMPA’s programs. Yet dive operators such as Mike Ball have been hosting Cod encounters since 2017, and Marohasy herself dived at the cod holes in January 2020, and witnessed healthy cod swimming in vibrant corals. It’s not just innocent error, either: these are lies told by the GBRMPA to hype their own role in the supposed recovery, in order to boost their own funding amidst UNESCO threats about “reef dying” narratives.

Everything in Dr Marohasy’s submissions is backed by data, photos and logs, such as this lovely photograph of a cod, which she is happy for me to share:

Backpedaling is inevitable after hiding the truth

It is quite laughable, after the Australian experience during and after Covid, with the governments and social media companies now constantly backpedaling after spreading grievous misinformation and covering up the truth, that the senate is apparently trying to squash alternative views about climate in an inquiry into misinformation.

But her experience with senate submissions is not unique: it parallels my own in 2024 when my submission to the Australian Covid inquiry was not published: I used evidence and quotes to prove beyond doubt that the Covid vaccine coercion infringed the Nuremberg code. My submission never appeared on the list.

I consider this a compliment because clearly my argument was too unanswerable for it to be allowed to be aired on the public forum. I guess this is also the problem with Dr Marohasy’s submission.

A systemic problem

Dr Marohasy points out that this is a systemic problem.

This isn’t just personal—it’s systemic. Senate rules allow discretion to avoid defamation or privacy issues, but without transparent guidelines, it risks creating an echo chamber.

In my case, my inquiry only mentioned Prime Minister Scott Morrison by name, someone who is a public figure and who in a functioning Democracy should be able to be criticised.

Hearings (September 29-30) featured platform reps and fact-checkers, potentially reinforcing one narrative while sidelining critiques of official sources. If the inquiry claims non-partisan diversity, delaying evidence-based challenges undermines its credibility and public trust. In my view, this delay exemplifies the very “noble cause corruption” I critique: Curating information to fit a preferred story, even in Parliament. We deserve better—especially when taxpayer-funded processes promise openness.

Its all about truth

What we want in all this is simply the truth. If an open debate is rendered impossible by the government, then we must assume that they have something to hide. All the more so, if climate change is real and something to be worried about (I really don’t think it is, but who knows? Any one of us might be wrong.) At the end of the day, the cause of truth cannot be helped by lies and the surreptitious hiding of the truth, and the truth can only be known if a vigorous public debate is allowed to happen.

Hold the senate accountable

Marohasy asks that Australians would help hold the Australian senate accountable.

She wants us to email climateintegrity.sen@aph.gov.au, asking them why the two submissions from Dr Jennifer Marohasy remain unpublished. I would urge my readers to do so, and to share her post (below) on X—tag @AusSenate and #ClimateIntegrityInquiry #Disinformation #ClimateChange

Here is Jennifer Marohasy’s substack article about this débâcle:

Change log: a few small edits, and changed photo paragraph to reflect Dr Marohasy’s permission given.