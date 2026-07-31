Senator Rand Paul’s Reading Room: chronicling Fauci and his cronies’ hypocrisy and lies.

https://www.paul.senate.gov/readingroom/

Senator Rand Paul is one of the most tenacious truth seekers in the US government. He is a medical doctor, and therefore well qualified to ferret out the truth concerning the origins of Covid in the Wuhan lab, the lockdowns and the restrictions on freedom during 2020, the banning of Hydroxychloroquine and later on Ivermectin, the hidden side effects and deaths caused by the Covid vaccines.

“First do no harm” is supposedly the principle underlying all of Western medicine.

What we see in these documents is that the person driving the pandemic response was driven by vanity and hubris, and not by a sense of responsibility towards society or suffering people.

Fauci’s Diaries

Rand Paul gives an introduction at the start of Fauci’s diaries of the pandemic period.

During his time as NIAID Director, and particularly during the COVID pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci took meticulous notes about his work. He made note of conversations, decisions, and his thoughts about actions taken by politicians and other officials. This is his own historical record containing almost-daily entries. Later in the pandemic, he gloried in the positive attention he was receiving from legacy media and demonized those who questioned his official narrative - like me. Many entries in Fauci’s daily historical account completely undermine the official narrative that Fauci and other public health officials espoused.

There is also a set of diaries going back to the beginning of the century, that chronicle other lies — he knew the public wasn’t getting the truth about the 2001 anthrax attacks — the variety of anthrax being sent was ‘highly weaponized.’ He asked Dick Cheney for “Darpa-like powers”, when Cheney asked him what the NIH needed to do its job. He thought the CIA delivered “vague, soft and embarrasingly bad intelligence.” The voluntary moratorium on gain of function wasn’t voluntary.

But the name dropping and vanity on show is incredible:

Sept 2, 2002 INCREDIBLE evening – Bono the lead singer of U-2 and the best selling musician in history had called my office yesterday (his chief-of-staff) to say that he wanted to talk to me by phone or preferably in person to discuss how we could partner and how he could help me in my work on trying to get AIDS treament and care and prevention to sub- Saharan Africa. He had, this past year, gone to Africa in a much-publicized trip with Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill. At mid-day we got a call that Bono wanted to fly from Chicago to speak with me in person that evening. He did and we met at my house. We had wine, Chris cooked pasta and we had an amazing evening, talking for hours. He is alsolutely fantastic, passionate and very intelligent. He will try to help by supporting me and President Bush in the evolution of our implementation plan for Africa. Also visiting was his staff Jamie Drummond, Lucy Matthew, and Katrina...... We promised to stay in close touch and work together. I did not tell Jenny, Megan and Alison that Bono was coming to the house for dinner. When he walked in the door, they were speechless; however, he was wonderful with them. They (and I) will never forget this extraordinary night.

One feels these diaries are some sort of first draft of an autobiography; they read in this way. At the same time, one feels about these diary entries that Fauci is operating simply in a kind of naive worldliness, when compared with the more recent diary entires, which chronicle deceit and hypocrisy.

But Fauci’s pandemic diaries reveal even more of this narcissistic personality: what is really surprising is the number of times during a supposed pandemic he wrote things like “Amazing Day”; this is the sort of comment that he wrote whenever he was the centre of media attention:

Mar 11 2020… AMAZING DAY!! Before Hearing we were told that the POTUS wanted me at the White House at 12:30 PM for a meeting about travel restrictions that we had been discussing and the Hearing was supposed to end at 12;30PM .. I obviously had to leave at 11:45 AM. I left. The chair and committee was very annoyed. The twitter feed blasted that since I was being very forceful in saying that :”Things were going to get worse before they got better” and gave a very serious warning about what was ahead, that the POTUS yanked me out of the hearing (Amazing).. Multiple TV cameras and hundreds of camera clicks followed me out of the Rayburn Building as I had a car waiting for me to take me to the Oval Office.

We get a glimpse into the beginnings of the teleconference call, where Fauci convened a group of scientists who were instructed to lie about the origins of the virus, by writing the notorious and famous journal paper, “Proximal Origins,” which claimed a lab origin was not likely, when in fact, the scientists were discussing privately on Slack messages, that the lab origin was definitely the most likely explanation for Covid 19.

Jan 31 2020 Another truly amazing day… When I got back to my office, got call from Jeremy Farrar who sounded very concerned and conferenced me in with Kristian Anderson, an evolutionary biologist from Scripps. They had also been talking with Eddie Holmes, another evolutionary biologist from Sidney Australia. There have been conspiracy theories that the virus was given GOF by inserted mutations and deliberately or accidentally released in Wuhan. One theory was written by Indian investigators that HIV sequences were inserted by a Chinese person in Canada and released in Wuhan. Everyone thinks that is crazy, but the Farrar phone call was different. The people on the phone felt that the mutations around the furine cleavage site of the spike protein could not have occurred naturally since it would require an evolutionary “jump that they found nowhere in bat isolates. They bring up the possibility that this could have been deliberately inserted and either accidentally released or deliberately released by a crazy person in the lab, the former being the most likely. Jeremy was calling me for advice. I suggest that we get a larger group of qualified evolutionary biologists/virologists together under the auspices of a convening body and carefully look at this. We agreed to convene by phone the next day. I called Brian Harrison and Garrett Grigsby who arranged for a call with Azar to decide what to do. Azar did not like the idea of WHO as convener because he feels (somewhat unfairly, I believe) that Tedros would immediately tell the Chinese and they would crush the attempt and/or think we are attacking them. We decided to have a 2-pronged approach strongly suggested by Kadlec who felt we had security responsibilities to investigate this ourselves. He would do this through OSTP and NAS. Meanwhile I would pursue a multinational approach with Jeremy. I decided to now bring in Francis.

Feb. 1, 2020 - Conference call at 2:00 PM with Jeremy, Francis and several other scientists gathered by Jeremy (see below). Participants in the Feb., 2020 call included: • Francis Collins, Director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, U.S.; • Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, U.S.; • Jeremy Farrar, Director of the Wellcome Trust; • Patrick Vallance, U.K. Chief Scientific Adviser and Head of the Government Science and Engineering; • Kristian Anderson, Director of Infectious Disease Genomics, Scripps Research Translational Institute, CA, U.S.; • Christian Drosten, Director of Human Virology at the German Center for Infection Research at Charité – Universitätsmedizin, Germany; • Edward Holmes, Professor of Viral Evolution at University of Sydney; • Andrew Rambaut, Professor of Molecular Evolution, University of Edinburgh’s Institute of Evolutionary Biology, U.K.; • Ron Fouchier, Deputy Head of Department of Viroscience, Erasmus Medical Center, NL; • Robert Garry, Professor of Virology, Tulane University School of Medicine, Louisana, U.S. ; • Mike Ferguson, Professor of Life Sciences at University of Dundee, U.K.; and • M.P.G. Koopmans, Head of Department of ViroScience, Erasmus Medical Center, NL. There was not total agreement about the likelihood of deliberate insertion. Ron Fouchier said he was sure that this could occur naturally and we should not waste our time and divert effort to pursue this. This is expected of him since he was the original GOF person with Yoshi Kawaoka. Also, Christian Drosten was with Ron; the rest felt that deliberate insertion was possible and given the fact that Dr. Zheng-Li Shi at the University of Wuhan has been working for years in GOF in coronaviruses to allow adaptation of the spike protein to bind to the human ACE2 receptor, we could not let this go. We decided to have Jeremy with Francis to contact Tedros with Stewart Simonson’s help (I arranged this) to see if Tedros would convene experts. Meanwhile, the DHS and DOT and FAA are working hard on the logistics of diverting plans to selected airports that are associated with the capability of screening with questions and quarantining or moving to voluntary isolation. Airports are: LAX, SFO, Seattle, ATL, ORD, Hawaii, Newark, IAD, Detroit, DFW JFK, and Seattle PRESS: CNN (truck came to my house since I was so busy with wall-to-wall conference calls and hundreds of e-mails.;

The Full release of the Slack Messages reveals that the scientists believed a lab origin was highly plausible and very likely. Andersen wrote in June 2020: “Our paper was pretty strong in saying ‘there’s no way’, but I have less confidence in that statement at this stage.”

While the paper argued that a lab origin for the virus was implausible, but after German scientists built a reverse-genetics system for SARS-CoV-2 in less than two weeks, Andersen wrote, “clearly it’s not that hard.”

[Kristian Andersen]

In our paper we argue against (a) manipulation and (b) tissue culture. Our main arguments were that manipulation is hard, but the German’s came out and created a reverse genetics system of SARS2 in less than two weeks, so clearly it’s not that hard. Our arguments against tissue culture mostly came down to the O-linked glycans and a ‘mucin-like’ domain. But by now it seems clear that these don’t actually form a mucin-like domain, but rather those glycans modulate the function of the furin site. All our arguments about natural viruses emerging, the RBD identical in pangolin CoVs, etc., all still stand. The main new things that bothers me the most: 1. Lack of selection (a lot of the selection is for replication in a particular host species, so yes, I would assume culture would lover selection during subsequent transmission in humans - however, immune selection will still occur). 2. Gain of furin cleavage of bovine CoV in tissue culture. 3. Loss of furin site in tissue culture meaning it’s active. 4. The little details about the furin site - e.g., that it’s exactly in the spot where experiments had previously inserted it, the fact that the exact sequence exist in a cat CoV, Shi herself being sketchy with details and considering lab accident, etc. But all of this can go both ways [2020-06-11 17:21:58] [Kristian Andersen] Unclear to me if they published sequences of all these viruses - it’s a lot and names are changing over time (e.g., RaTG13 had a different name previously).

Andersen admitted that while the paper said that the sort of bat virus gain of function work was being done in other labs, it was not: “We describe this in the paper and say that this work is performed ‘all of the world, but that isn’t true - it has exclusively been going on at WIV.”

I am only scratching the surface here, of the voluminous amount of information that has been released by Senator Rand Paul. He is one of the most tenacious truth-seekers in US politics today.

And the whole truth will one day come out: “Be on your guard against the yeast of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy. There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known. What you have said in the dark will be heard in the daylight, and what you have whispered in the ear in the inner rooms will be proclaimed from the roofs.” Luke 12:2-3