Freiberg, C., Dotan, A., Arnheim, D. et al. Investigating the association between SARS-CoV-2 infection, COVID-19 vaccination, and autoimmune diseases in a pediatric population: a comprehensive analysis. Pediatr Rheumatol 23, 52 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12969-025-01093-4

This is a large study: they analysed 493,705 anonymised health records from Maccabi Healthcare services with is Israel’s second largest health care provider. And this is a properly-done study — they divided the time period into three three-year long periods, before the pandemic, during the pandemic, and after the pandemic, and compared the three.

They found no significant difference between Autoimmune Disease (AID) before and during COVID. COVID-19 illness diagnosis itself was not associated with higher risk of AID afterwards.

However receiving at least one COVID vaccine was associated with a higher risk of AID — a 23% higher risk, at a P level of 0.33% (5% or less P is generally considered as statistically significant.)

Among the AID conditions that were found to be more likely among the COVID vaccinated children are Arthritis, Psoriasis, Raynaud’s Syndrome, IGA vasculitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, Behcet’s syndrome, and Multiple Sclerosis.

This is a shocking but not unexpected result.

In the US the COVID vaccines are to be no longer recommended by HHS for children or pregnant women: one wishes that the Australian TGA would see the light, and gain wisdom, but this seems unlikely at this stage, because they seem to still be running a whitewash/cover-up for their past actions.