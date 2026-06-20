This document release fills quite a few gaps in the historical record of the dreadful crimes funded by Fauci’s NIH/NIAID ., during and after Obama’s gain of function moratorium during 2014-2018.

The document release is here:

https://www.odni.gov/index.php/newsroom/reports-publications/reports-publications-2026/4165-fauci-funded-wuhan-lab-research-that-sparked-covid

The press release is here:

https://www.odni.gov/index.php/newsroom/reports-publications/reports-publications-2026/4165-fauci-funded-wuhan-lab-research-that-sparked-covid

These documents are highly important and prove beyond reasonable doubt that the Fauci-funded Eco Health Alliance was doing gain of function research in Wuhan in 2019, and it is the exact type of research that resulted in the SARS-CoV2 laboratory leak.

Taken in the context of the other evidence, the EcoHealth Alliance funding report shows that NIH actually funded Eco Health Alliance’s Preempt proposal which was originally submitted to DARPA. The DRASTIC research proposal to DARPA was released by a whistleblower in 2021, and shows that Eco Health Alliance wanted to do gain of function research replacing the bat ACE2-receptor bonding part of the spike protein with a sequence that was able to bond to human ACE2 receptors. DARPA rejected the proposal as too risky: what we did not know previously was that the NIH actually accepted this proposal, and Peter Daszak, Jonathan H Epstein (Not Jeffrey Epstain), KJ Olival, “bat lady” Li Zheng Shi and Chinese scientist Wei Zhang were working on it together.

Look at the date:

Here is what they were planning to do during the next reporting period — despite Fauci’s insistence that he did not fund gain of function research when questioned by Congress, GoF research creating chimeric viruses, and tested on hACE-expressing transgenic mice (i.e. mice with specifically human ACE2 receptors) is exactly what is described here in Specific Aim 2 and Specific Aim 3.

Interestingly enough Specific Aim 3 they were also creating viruses intended to affect human DPP4 expressing mice — viruses that were specifically associated with the causes of diabetes. Has the current diabetes epidemic been caused also by the GoF research of these villains?

Here are the collaborators:

There is also a private security assessment document from Lawrence Livermore Laboratories showing that it was known in May 2020 that Wuhan Institute of Virology was the likely source of SARS-CoV2.

There are documents showing that Fauci was lying consistently to Trump’s administration and the CIA, pushing the pangolin theory, neglecting to mention that the WIV research he himself was funding under the DRASTIC proposal that was indeed the likely source of COV19.

They include parts of the transcript of the Rand Paul interviews with Fauci.

As well as a very concise and accurate though undated (?early 2020 from the references) report detailing the likelihood that SARS-CoV2 was a laboratory release from the WIV (Wuhan Institute of Virology.)

This paper contains one of the best and most concise explanations of the furin cleavage site as well:

The most significant document is Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance interim report on his NIH funding. This report is the “smoking gun” that proves that at the very time the laboratory leak occurred, that EcoHealth Alliance was doing the exact type of research that produced Covid-19.

I will continue to read through this release, and may be writing additional articles.

Retraction of one of the collaborations

Interestingly, one of the more important EcoHealth Alliance/WIV studies has been retracted in December of 2024. Why?

Latinne A, Hu B, Olival KJ, Zhu G, Zhang L, Li H, Chmura AA, Field HE, Zambrana-Torrelio C, Epstein JH, Li B, Zhang W, Wang LF, Shi ZL, Daszak P. Retraction Note: Origin and cross-species transmission of bat coronaviruses in China. Nat Commun. 2024 Dec 19;15(1):10706. doi: 10.1038/s41467-024-55454-w. PMID: 39702654; PMCID: PMC11659612.

No reason give for the retraction.

RETRACTED: Peter Daszak and Zheng-Li Shi’s study — no reason given.

You may read the history of these disclosures in my previous articles on this topic: