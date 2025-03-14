Dr Peter Kotlar, at the request of the Slovakian government, has performed a study on mRNA vaccines to detect levels of DNA contamination. They sent the vials to neighbouring Czechoslovakia to avoid compromised Slovak labs.

The tests were performed on a relatively large number of vials from a decent number lots, and the Australian TGA’s argument that the provenance is unknown and that the numbers of vials were too small to attain a consistent result is now completely scuttled. The tests, which produced very consistent results, were performed on 17 lots of Moderna mRNA vaccines with 5 vials each = 85 vials and 7 lots of Pfizer with 5 vials each = 35 vials, which have a clear provenance with proper temperature control.

A large number of molecules inside the LNPs are DNA rather than mRNA, at a concentration of 0.2–160 ng/dose for Moderna and 1–100 ng/dose for Pfizer.

It is worth noting that the standard regulatory limit for DNA concentration for injectables (this limit concerns injectables given to the blood) is 10ng per dose — but the Pfizer and Moderna injectables are both delivered directly into the cell. There should be 0% toleration for DNA contamination in these type of injectables.

I remember long ago when it was a “myth” that the Covid vaccines could affect people’s DNA — yet now we find that the Moderna vaccines (Or should we say — the Murder-ner vaccines) have a ratio of between around 1 in 100 molecules being DNA rather than mRNA and in the case of one lot, 100 times as many molecules being DNA rather than mRNA.

But the Moderna vaccines are relatively virtuous in comparison to the Pfizer vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine contains a clear and consistent relationship of 10x as many molecules being DNA rather than mRNA in certain lots.

Sorry, folks, for the bad news: technically, Kotlar says, all the people injected with these contaminated jabs are now genetically modified organisms. (Video X link) But it seems the main danger of these contaminants is not growing extra limbs or developing compound eyes, but cancer. But it’s just a coincidence that half the people I know suddenly have cancer I’m sure it has nothing to do with the jabs.

Peter Kotlar has written to Robert F Kennedy. He is calling for a meeting and a moratorium on mRNA injectables.

Here is the conclusion to the study. Stick this in your eye, TGA, and weep, you liars.

If this doesn’t make you angry at our governments, angry at Labor and Liberal in Australia for what they’ve done to us, what’s wrong with you?

The full study is downloadable here:

https://www.10letters.org/CzechResearch.pdf

