Large language models have dangers —

The danger of manipulation of our thoughts, beliefs and actions by the suppression or promotion of information/news/communications. Ironically the Western models, having been trained by people with clear biases labelling information may be even worse than the Chinese DeepSeek model, which uses less interference. The danger that the AIs could learn our habitual turns of phrase and habits of thought, and use these against us, either to manipulate us or even to imitate us online. The danger that we become reliant on AIs to think and no longer have independence of thought. The danger that all our thoughts become occupied with whatever it is the owners of the AI want us to think about.

If AIs ever become embedded biologically in our brains, in other words, via a Neuralink or Neural Link of some sort, this could ultimately lead to an inability to repent and turn to God for human beings. This may sound paranoid: but the fact is, that if all our thoughts are ‘connected’ and we have no way to disconnect, we will be unable to have the space to listen and to hear the voice of God or to seek Him without having our thoughts disrupted. This type of thing would resemble the mark of the Beast in Revelation 13, especially if this kind of connectedness becomes legally required in order to function in society and earn an income.

Mobile phones and computers are already essential.

But the thing to watch for is the moment when connectedness becomes legally required, especially if it is via biological connectedness.