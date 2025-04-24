Steve Kirsch and other commentators have been publishing their essays recently, that all go along these lines: “Grok said the Covid mRNA vaccines are safe and effective, but I convinced it to change its mind.” or (not Steve Kirsch but someone on WattsUpWithThat.com), “OpenAI (or some such) admits that global warming is not happening.”

Well, when I put the question to Grok on the Brave browser on iPhone, “are the Covid mRNA vaccines safe and effective?” Grok replied with the pat answer, a list of reasons why they are safe and effective, and a list of justifications such as ‘peer reviewed research’. When I asked Grok to explain why Steve Kirsch was saying that Grok had changed its (his?) mind, Grok looked up the internet, listed Steve Kirsch’s websites, and froze up and stopped talking to me! In fact, Grok has not talked to me on that browser since! You may think I’ve been Groklisted, for undermining the very supposition of rationality on which AI interactions are based — but what I think is more likely, is that a question like mine that is questioning Grok’s meta-narrative may have caused the AI to go into some sort of fatal programming loop.

You see, a human being is able to perceive logical paradoxes and knows they are ridiculous, but no mechanical logical system is able to tell when it is asserting a paradox; essentially this is the point of Gödel’s theorem, which concludes that every possible mathematical system no matter how complete is able to express the equivalent of the paradox “this statement is not true” — and as I am sure we all have experienced, in practice as soon as a computer program reaches this logical impasse, it gets into a fatal loop and stops working.

This argument many commentators make at the moment of quoting the AI’s reasoning or challenging the AI and crowing “victory” when it (apparently) changes its mind is actually not very convincing to me; because the way that Grok and the other AIs seem to work is that they predict what sort of response a human being would make when asked such and such a question. Obviously any person might be convinced by Steve Kirsch’s arguments, because they are good arguments, however, even though I myself agree with Kirsch’s arguments and think his conclusions are generally true, I don’t think an AI’s statements are any recommendation at all as to the truth of what he says.

And here is the problem. The AIs seem to be summarising accepted human knowledge in the form of websites, studies, and generally whatever is open access on the internet, and the fact is, they are just calculating, they are not actually thinking, because there is no person or ‘homonculus’ in there, inside the AI, that actually thinks. There is no consciousness in there, no “I”, just a bunch of grammatical rules and statistical judgements, basically NAND gates clicking away, and at the end of the day what the AIs completely lack is the facility of good judgement, or wisdom. This is a human faculty, a spiritual gift from God, really, and no machine no matter how sophisticated can make a good judgement.

And of course the biases and the prejudices of human programmers as to truth are what the AI will regurgitate, but even more, they will reflect back to us our own reasoning and thoughts. They are, I am sure, designed this way.

After all, an AI is pretty useless for drafting a letter if it tells you, “I’m sorry but climate change is actually happening I can’t contradict that” and I am aware that some of them are indeed designed to say these things, but how long are you going to use the AI as a tool if it’s arguing with you all the time? At the end of the day, these companies have to make money.

No, the things that worry me about AI are more subtle, and are to do with the humans creating and using these tools.

Firstly, I worry a little about the ability of AI interactions to shape truth for the majority of people who do not want to spend the time to know anything, but are quite happy to ask Google AI or Grok some question and take the answer as truth verbatim.

And secondly, I worry about the way people are going to have their own opinions corroborated when they are doing extremely stupid things.

Such as putting sulphur dioxide in the atmosphere to dim the sunlight in a bid to stop global warming, a particularly stupid thing to do, when sunlight is the energy source for all agriculture, and right now we’re doing very well thank you. Worldwide famines are coming if they succeed in this ridiculous venture, and before they do it I’m sure they’ll be asking the AI, “there won’t be any negative effects of putting sulphur dioxide in the atmosphere, will there?”

Like any good mirror (in the psychological sense) the AI will reply, “Correct, there won’t be any negative effects of putting sulphur dioxide in the atmosphere. The scientific consensus says…” etc etc.

Oh, and no AI was used in the creation of this article.