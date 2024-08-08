Muslim Terrorist?

There are rumours online that the young man who murdered three young girls in a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport UK was a Muslim terrorist. This has sparked riots in England, with 'far right’ protestors coming out chanting ‘keep our children safe.’

In any case, the identity of the attacker has now been confirmed: he comes from a Christian family, and his family were immigrants from Rwanda. Most of pictures of him being disseminated in the media show him in a school uniform, looking like any school kid in England.

Curiously, he appeared in a Doctor Who BBC promotional video for something like the UK book week:

https://x.com/MeanLILMeoW/status/1821007719404597391/video/1

However the UK Daily Mail has published a contemporary picture of him, which shows him as a young adult, really:

Same surname as genocidal Rwandan governor

Strangely enough, he shares a surname with one of the Rwandan leaders during the genocide, Anaclet Rudakubana; I read online that this governor died in the 90s so couldn’t be the father of the Southport attacker, but I haven’t been able to verify that; he is probably some sort of relative, Rudakubana doesn’t seem to be a common Rwandan surname.

This Rwandan newspaper has an article about Anaclet who was installed to expedite the genocide, published in April this year:

https://www.newtimes.co.rw/article/16038/news/kwibuka/april-17-1994-genocidal-government-appoints-extremist-officials-to-expedite-killings

Here is the Rwandan governor mentioned in the International Court Documents:

https://ucr.irmct.org/LegalRef/CMSDocStore/Public/English/Transcript/NotIndexable/ICTR-01-65/TRS12944R0000617598.DOC

Also mentioned in the criminal investigation by André Guichaoua, a professor at the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne who wrote the definitive accounts of the genocide in French and who appeared as an expert witness for the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda:

https://francegenocidetutsi.org/GuichaouaRapportExpertiseButare16juin2004Tome2.pdf

It is worth noting that the Rwandan genocide had nothing to do with Islam: the people perpetrating the genocide were recent converts to Christianity (or at least professed Christianity) and one can only assume they had not learned one of Jesus’ most important commandments, which is also found in the Old Testament, to love your enemies.

Specific rumours. Did the Southport attacker convert to Islam?

Some of the rumours about the Southport attacker’s Islamic radicalisation, however, are fairly specific and sound plausible; the rumours say that he was radicalised into Islam at high school, got expelled for carrying a knife, that police had visited him 2 weeks before the attack due to these concerns, and that when he was arrested he said ‘I’ve done what Allah wanted please don’t hurt me.’

The most credible source I found is a quote supposedly from a retired British police officer, screen-shotted from some sort of private messenger, so it’s completely impossible to verify it:

“My old section on yesterday. Offender is Cardiff born from Rwandan parents who came to UK after the genocide there in 1994. Moved to Southport about 7/8 yrs ago. Him and his brother went to school in Formby. Been radicalized recently and was visited by Police 2 weeks ago due to those concerns. On arrest he was calm and said' Ive done what Allah wanted, please don't hurt me'. MetPol under massive pressure from central Govt to downplay any religious/ terrorism and play the mental health card to prevent disorder. That doesn't seem to be going too well”

This post spells radicalised the US way, “radicalized”, which strangely enough makes it a little more credible, if you think about it.

https://sapling.ai/usage/radicalized-vs-radicalised

The UK police is still carefully encouraging the narrative that the Southport attacker comes from a Christian background

The police are threatening to arrest people who spread racial hatred online. https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1821207661242700005

I can’t help thinking there might be something in the rumours though — after all, why would anyone have a motive to attack little kids at a Taylor Swift dance class?

Islamic radicalisation is the probable answer; after all, it does seem to be rather coincidental that Taylor Swift’s concerts in France were recently cancelled, because some Islamic terrorists had plotted an attack; happily the French authorities caught the terrorists before they could spread carnage and mayhem. The media seems eager to gloss over the religion of the attackers, but the photo tells the whole story:

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/taylor-swift-vienna-concert-plot-planning-suicide-attack-rcna165734

Time will tell.

English Police instituting a two tiered policing system protecting mosques but not churches or synagogues.

The British police are opening their press conferences with Salaam Aleikum:



https://x.com/JoeyMannarinoUS/status/1821159624029950135

Something the mainstream media does not seem to be reporting is exactly how peaceful the Muslim counter-protestors are (or aren’t):

https://x.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1821505462002385040

https://x.com/TPointUK/status/1819848520049787257

https://x.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/1821572741931340218

Twitter has a lot of information that other news media are not publishing:

https://x.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/1821540512848806115

Elon Musk himself is sharing some of these posts — and posts about the grooming gangs, and asking if it’s still going on; see the next paragraph. Journalist and abuse survivor Samantha Smith’s replies to Elon’s posts are worth reading . https://x.com/samanthataghoy/status/1820811893008683281?s=46&t=ICGXpi5dFIkrBsGUBhAgFg

My concern: the unrest will continue while the authorities lie, hide the truth, and essentially gaslight the citizens.

While the authorities continue to blame the ‘far-right’ for this unrest and do not seem to want to admit that there are two sides to this issue (such as the grooming gangs https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-60214710; the BBC didn’t even have the guts to name the religion of the perpetrators in that article) with over 4000 victims - young white British girls - for many years the police neglected this situation, calling those who were reporting this abuse racists - (https://www.gov.uk/government/news/grooming-gangs-taskforce-arrests-hundreds-in-first-year) ( https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-leeds-45618067 ) https://rumble.com/v2wcwpc-silenced-a-tommy-robinson-documentary.html

I think it’s possible that this potential problem was nipped in the bud in Australia around the year 2000 - https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-06/gang-rapist-mohammed-skaf-leaves-jail-on-parole/100516616

The ‘far-right’ protesters in UK are shouting “keep our children safe.”

I have seen video of younger white people looting stores.

The Muslim counter-protestors are shouting “Allahu Akbar” — a demonstration of dominance which has not been reported in the media at all as far as I know. Allegedly some groups of masked Muslim counter-protesters have been beating up white guys who were out there walking on their own — very cowardly, craven behaviour, attacking someone in a group, while masked — the video is real, and the location looks right, the video must be real, unless there was another protest at a different time where this happened? Where are the public statements warning the Muslim protesters not to do this?

Pray for the UK. Pray for the UK Government. Pray for our enemies.

We need to pray for the UK and the UK Government and justice system, as well as protestors on all sides. I think Christians need to make a point of praying for their enemies:

If you are one of those people who really think the ‘far right’ protestors are the enemies of society stirring up trouble, then if you are a Christian you should definitely be praying for them: Jesus instructs us to do this. Pray for them also if you think their protests are about legitimate issues, of course. Pray for them that God’s Spirit will work in their midst, particularly through those who are Christians, as many are who are protesting. If you think the Muslim counter-protestors are our enemies, pray for the Muslims in the UK too, particularly the militants, also in Australia and the US. Pray that their eyes will be opened and that they will be converted to the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ, the Messiah, who was crucified, died, was buried, rose from the dead and now rules over all things at God’s right hand. Pray for the truth to come out, and for a just legal system, a truthful media, and a just government in the UK: it is not right nor is it correct for a supposedly democratic government to punish speech when people are pointing out real issues that need addressing, and quite honestly, it is certainly not right for a government/justice system to be administering the law inequally, by favouring certain groups above others. This would be wrong if they were favouring the ‘far right’ groups; it is just as wrong if they should happen to be favouring the Muslim groups and allowing Muslim terrorists to spread their poisonous propaganda (eg Hamas flags) whilst not allowing other groups to have a voice - the supposedly ‘far right’ protestors are chanting “Protect our children". That doesn’t sound like an aggressive message to me. While he often seems like a very angry man, Tommy Robinson instructs his followers again and again to protest peacefully. Pray for Tommy Robinson, whether you think he’s an enemy of the UK or a friend. Pray for truth and justice in the UK. Pray for good government: ultimately we need governments and cabinets that pray to Jesus for help, note this interview of Tucker Carlson with Nayib Bukele, the leader of El Salvador, who has turned the country around: https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-interview-bukele

Tucker interviewing Tommy Robinson:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYfStBZ2w8w

This whole episode brings to mind a biblical passage, Ezekiel 34, which of course was a prophesy about Israel, but England was once a Christian country, and one can’t help thinking that the present ruling class in England resemble the shepherds of Israel in the times Ezekiel 34 is talking about. The sheep became “food for all the beasts of the field when they were scattered” — the rulers didn’t even care.

In fact, bad shepherds everywhere should take a warning from this passage; God is not inclined to allow the situation to continue, if his sheep are being harmed; he will eventually bring justice.

And the word of the Lord came to me, saying, “Son of man, prophesy against the shepherds of Israel, prophesy and say to them, ‘Thus says the Lord God to the shepherds: “Woe to the shepherds of Israel who feed themselves! Should not the shepherds feed the flocks? You eat the fat and clothe yourselves with the wool; you slaughter the fatlings, but you do not feed the flock. The weak you have not strengthened, nor have you healed those who were sick, nor bound up the broken, nor brought back what was driven away, nor sought what was lost; but with force and cruelty you have ruled them. So they were scattered because there was no shepherd; and they became food for all the beasts of the field when they were scattered. My sheep wandered through all the mountains, and on every high hill; yes, My flock was scattered over the whole face of the earth, and no one was seeking or searching for them.” ‘Therefore, you shepherds, hear the word of the Lord: “As I live,” says the Lord God, “surely because My flock became a prey, and My flock became food for every beast of the field, because there wasno shepherd, nor did My shepherds search for My flock, but the shepherds fed themselves and did not feed My flock”— therefore, O shepherds, hear the word of the Lord! Thus says the Lord God: “Behold, I am against the shepherds, and I will require My flock at their hand; I will cause them to cease feeding the sheep, and the shepherds shall feed themselves no more; for I will deliver My flock from their mouths, that they may no longer be food for them.” ‘For thus says the Lord God: “Indeed I Myself will search for My sheep and seek them out. As a shepherd seeks out his flock on the day he is among his scattered sheep, so will I seek out My sheep and deliver them from all the places where they were scattered on a cloudy and dark day. And I will bring them out from the peoples and gather them from the countries, and will bring them to their own land; I will feed them on the mountains of Israel, in the valleys and in all the inhabited places of the country. I will feed them in good pasture, and their fold shall be on the high mountains of Israel. There they shall lie down in a good fold and feed in rich pasture on the mountains of Israel. I will feed My flock, and I will make them lie down,” says the Lord God. “I will seek what was lost and bring back what was driven away, bind up the broken and strengthen what was sick; but I will destroy the fat and the strong, and feed them in judgment.” ‘And as for you, O My flock, thus says the Lord God: “Behold, I shall judge between sheep and sheep, between rams and goats. Is it too little for you to have eaten up the good pasture, that you must tread down with your feet the residue of your pasture—and to have drunk of the clear waters, that you must foul the residue with your feet? And as for My flock, they eat what you have trampled with your feet, and they drink what you have fouled with your feet.” ‘Therefore thus says the Lord God to them: “Behold, I Myself will judge between the fat and the lean sheep. Because you have pushed with side and shoulder, butted all the weak ones with your horns, and scattered them abroad, therefore I will save My flock, and they shall no longer be a prey; and I will judge between sheep and sheep. I will establish one shepherd over them, and he shall feed them—My servant David. He shall feed them and be their shepherd. And I, the Lord, will be their God, and My servant David a prince among them; I, the Lord, have spoken. “I will make a covenant of peace with them, and cause wild beasts to cease from the land; and they will dwell safely in the wilderness and sleep in the woods. I will make them and the places all around My hill a blessing; and I will cause showers to come down in their season; there shall be showers of blessing. Then the trees of the field shall yield their fruit, and the earth shall yield her increase. They shall be safe in their land; and they shall know that I am the Lord, when I have broken the bands of their yoke and delivered them from the hand of those who enslaved them. And they shall no longer be a prey for the nations, nor shall beasts of the land devour them; but they shall dwell safely, and no one shall make them afraid. I will raise up for them a garden of renown, and they shall no longer be consumed with hunger in the land, nor bear the shame of the Gentiles anymore. Thus they shall know that I, the Lord their God, am with them, and they, the house of Israel, are My people,” says the Lord God.’ “You are My flock, the flock of My pasture; you are men, and I amyour God,” says the Lord God. Ezekiel 34

Posters in France the caption says, “Southport is everywhere”

Addendum:

Pray for England. Pray for Europe. Pray for our countries. Pray for our enemies.

The only hope is God.

Pray that we can understand what this means:

“But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you. If someone slaps you on one cheek, turn to them the other also. If someone takes your coat, do not withhold your shirt from them. Give to everyone who asks you, and if anyone takes what belongs to you, do not demand it back. Do to others as you would have them do to you. “If you love those who love you, what credit is that to you? Even sinners love those who love them. And if you do good to those who are good to you, what credit is that to you? Even sinners do that. And if you lend to those from whom you expect repayment, what credit is that to you? Even sinners lend to sinners, expecting to be repaid in full. But love your enemies, do good to them, and lend to them without expecting to get anything back. Then your reward will be great, and you will be children of the Most High, because he is kind to the ungrateful and wicked. Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful. Luke 6:27-36

Does Jesus mean we should give the members of our families, our whole neighbourhood, our whole country, to our enemies, if they ask for it — should we just hand everything over to them, if they want to take it from us?

Pray for wisdom, for Christians in the midst of all this, who truly are as “sheep in the midst of wolves” in the world today.

Another Addendum

The duty of the authorities is to use the sword to punish evildoers, and reward those who do good. God forbid, if the authorities should ever be found rewarding evildoers, and punishing the good! God’s justice might tarry, but when it comes, the wrath will be swift and merciless towards those who showed no mercy.

Praise Jesus, for we would all deserve to endure the wrath, were it not for the cross and the forgiveness of sins that we have been given so graciously, may we extend God’s mercy to others, and leave the vengeance to God. And the lawful authorities, who are put in place to enact God’s vengeance.

UPDATE

There is still nothing more about the Southport attacker.

https://news.sky.com/story/southport-violence-stabbings-attack-riot-london-hartlepool-misinformation-sky-news-blogs-13186819?postid=8078972

The labor councillor who described protestors as 'disgusting Nazi fascists', and said 'we need to cut their throats and get rid of them',” has been remanded in custody for encouraging violence. https://news.sky.com/story/uk-riots-far-right-protests-latest-southport-police-anti-racism-counter-live-13186819?postid=8105075#liveblog-body I feel this is an answer to prayer, really — the authorities appear to be enforcing the law equally, apparently.

A couple of pubgoers embracing Muslims going past. https://news.sky.com/story/uk-riots-far-right-protests-latest-southport-police-anti-racism-counter-live-13186819?postid=8095193#liveblog-body But I doubt we will ever see any videos of a couple of Muslims embracing the white protestors as they are going past, or even any Muslim acknowledging that the native-born English people (esp Christians and Jews) whose families have been in the country for many generations might have legitimate reasons to be concerned about the direction of public policy… This is the strange world we are living in, where a strange, hidden double standard is becoming entrenched, and where ‘optics’ are everything…

Elon Musk is still criticising Prime Minister Kier, calling him a hypocrite, and saying the law ought to be enforced equally. https://news.sky.com/story/musk-brands-starmer-hypocrite-as-x-owner-goads-pm-over-labour-mps-deleted-tweet-13193856 Musk said Keir was "terrified of having to perform equal enforcement of the law for all in his own city" and said someone should tell him he was "craven".

Twitter, a kind of cesspool really, is doing some good work here: it is keeping the elite British leadership accountable. Well done, Elon Musk.

Thank God for Elon Musk and pray for him too — this is such a strange world we are living in. I am really ambivalent about the power of Twitter and similar platforms to do good, but it seems that it is keeping the politicians in Britain accountable.

Keep praying.