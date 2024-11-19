Update 30 October 2024 (was not able to be published on original post for some reason)

The Southport Stabber who killed three young toddlers at a child care centre has been charged with terrorism offences — possession of Al Qaeda material — as well as possession of homemade Sarin gas. He has not been found guilty yet; the trial is next year. Nonetheless, there clearly was evidence available indicating that it was a terrorist offence.

Muslim Terrorist?

The attacker apparently comes from a Christian family: he went to a Christian school, and his family were immigrants from Rwanda. Most of pictures of him being disseminated in the media until the recent trial photographs show him in a school uniform, looking like any school kid in England.

Curiously, he appeared in a Doctor Who BBC promotional video for something like the UK book week:

However the UK Daily Mail has published a contemporary picture of him, which shows him as a young adult:

Same surname as genocidal Rwandan governor

He shares a surname with one of the Rwandan leaders during the genocide, Anaclet Rudakubana; I read online that this governor died in the 90s so couldn’t be the father of the Southport attacker, but I haven’t been able to verify that; he is probably some sort of relative, Rudakubana isn’t a common Rwandan surname.

This Rwandan newspaper has an article about Anaclet who was installed to expedite the genocide, published in April this year:

Here is the Rwandan governor mentioned in the International Court Documents:

Also mentioned in the criminal investigation by André Guichaoua, a professor at the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne who wrote the definitive accounts of the genocide in French and who appeared as an expert witness for the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda:

It is worth noting that the Rwandan genocide had nothing to do with Islam: the people perpetrating the genocide were recent converts to Christianity (or at least professed Christianity) and one can only assume they had not learned one of Jesus’ most important commandments, which is also found in the Old Testament, to love your enemies.

Specific rumours. Did the Southport attacker convert to Islam?

Until the charges were made known, some of the rumours about the Southport attacker’s Islamic radicalisation were fairly specific and sounded plausible; the rumours say that he was radicalised into Islam at high school, got expelled for carrying a knife, that police had visited him 2 weeks before the attack due to these concerns, and that when he was arrested he said ‘I’ve done what Allah wanted please don’t hurt me.’

The most credible source online was a quote apparently a retired British police officer, screen-shotted from some sort of private messenger, so it’s completely impossible to verify it:

“My old section on yesterday. Offender is Cardiff born from Rwandan parents who came to UK after the genocide there in 1994. Moved to Southport about 7/8 yrs ago. Him and his brother went to school in Formby. Been radicalized recently and was visited by Police 2 weeks ago due to those concerns. On arrest he was calm and said' Ive done what Allah wanted, please don't hurt me'. MetPol under massive pressure from central Govt to downplay any religious/ terrorism and play the mental health card to prevent disorder. That doesn't seem to be going too well”

This post spells radicalised the US way, “radicalized”, which strangely enough makes it a little more credible, if you think about it.

The UK police is still carefully encouraging the narrative that the Southport attacker comes from a Christian background

The police are threatening to arrest people who spread racial hatred online.

You have to ask the question, though, why would anyone have a motive to attack little kids at a Taylor Swift dance class?

Islamic radicalisation is the probable answer; after all, it does seem to be rather coincidental that Taylor Swift’s concerts in France were recently cancelled, because Islamic terrorists had plotted an attack; happily the French authorities caught the terrorists before they could spread carnage and mayhem.

Some claim the English Police instituting a two tiered policing system protecting mosques but not churches or synagogues.

The British police are opening their press conferences with Salaam Aleikum:



Twitter has a lot of information other news media are not covering.

