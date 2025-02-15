St Valentine was a saint who resisted tyranny.

During his reign in the 3rd Century AD, Emperor Claudius II (called Claudius the cruel) had difficulty recruiting soldiers and believed it was because they were required to be soldiers for 25 years, and were reluctant to leave their families. In response, Claudius II banned marriage for soldiers. A priest or bishop named Valentinus was marrying soldiers secretly and eventually was executed in the year 269AD. There is some question as to which priest or bishop it was, as there were at least two clergymen called Valentinus in the 3rd century; some say that there were three and they were all executed on the same day, 14th February 269AD.

Like many other saints, he is remembered for resisting unjust tyranny.

