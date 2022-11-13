Play Spot the Difference with me.

The COP27 Climate conference is taking place between November 6th to 18th at Mount Sinai. Due to widespread criticism of their “Ten Climate Commandments”, due to be delivered today (Sunday 13th November) in a religious ceremony on the mountain many believe is the biblical Mount Sinai, they have edited what many would see as a blasphemous term from their websites, with no changelog.

Jordan Peterson is calling this ceremony the start of a new climate religion.

Here is the original page, captured 26th October 2022; note the lovely religious imagery:

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE

THEN

NOW

THEN

Notice in the version from October 26 it originally said, “Climate Justice: Ten Universal Commandments.”

NOW

Here is today’s version: they have displaced or removed the religious desert imagery, and changed it to “Ten Universal Principles for Climate Justice.”

ELIJAH INTERFAITH INSTITUTE Suddenly loses their pdf.

The Elijah Interfaith Institute’s pdf on the subject has suddenly disappeared completely:

THEN

NOW

This article in Newsweek also bears witness to the original, for it includes the journalist’s suggestions for the 10 Climate Commandments plus one:

Stalinism in action

This behaviour is fairly irritating, typical of the left, and reminiscent of Stalin’s habit of changing photographs - such as this photograph in 1897, with Alexander Malchenko at the centre; he got edited out after the purges in 1930. But at least we can play Spot the Difference.

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE

By Nadezhda Konstantinovna Krupskaya (1869-1939), soviet censor - Scanned from the book, The Commissar Vanishes: Falsification of Photographs and Art in the Soviet Union (ISBN 080505295X), Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2950551

By Nadezhda Konstantinovna Krupskaya (1869-1939) - http://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/photo/1895-1917/1897-1.htm, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1548894