FirstFactCheck

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FirstFactCheck
Dec 14, 2022

When I was a young man I certainly would have agreed with many anarch-socialist ideals.

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Another WorldView Is Possible
Dec 14, 2022

I'm not sure that "the left" is a monolith, of such a sort, that we can say a behavior is typical of ALL OF it. The Democrats and their Corporatist Ilk - are the authoritarian center-right, speaking in terms of political science. And while THEY would certainly do this - so would the GOP (the authoritarian right to far-right).

Stalin and Stalinism existed within the context of eternal warfare and being embattled from without and within. https://archive.org/details/HIST3750GreatConspiracyAgainstRussia . That's why "War Communism" emerged - it wasn't something promulgated by Marx or Engles. I don't know if that "justifies" the extremes of Stalinism, but it might help explain them.

As an anarcho-libertarian socialist - I certainly don't endorse that form of dishonesty, or information warfare directed at internal populations, and the historical record, more broadly.

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