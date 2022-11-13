Stalinist COP27 edits out blasphemous Mount Sinai "Ten Climate Commandments".
Spot the difference.
Play Spot the Difference with me.
The COP27 Climate conference is taking place between November 6th to 18th at Mount Sinai. Due to widespread criticism of their “Ten Climate Commandments”, due to be delivered today (Sunday 13th November) in a religious ceremony on the mountain many believe is the biblical Mount Sinai, they have edited what many would see as a blasphemous term from their websites, with no changelog.
Jordan Peterson is calling this ceremony the start of a new climate religion.
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Here is the original page, captured 26th October 2022; note the lovely religious imagery:
SPOT THE DIFFERENCE
THEN
NOW
THEN
Notice in the version from October 26 it originally said, “Climate Justice: Ten Universal Commandments.”
NOW
Here is today’s version: they have displaced or removed the religious desert imagery, and changed it to “Ten Universal Principles for Climate Justice.”
ELIJAH INTERFAITH INSTITUTE Suddenly loses their pdf.
The Elijah Interfaith Institute’s pdf on the subject has suddenly disappeared completely:
THEN
NOW
This article in Newsweek also bears witness to the original, for it includes the journalist’s suggestions for the 10 Climate Commandments plus one:
Stalinism in action
This behaviour is fairly irritating, typical of the left, and reminiscent of Stalin’s habit of changing photographs - such as this photograph in 1897, with Alexander Malchenko at the centre; he got edited out after the purges in 1930. But at least we can play Spot the Difference.
SPOT THE DIFFERENCE
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When I was a young man I certainly would have agreed with many anarch-socialist ideals.
I'm not sure that "the left" is a monolith, of such a sort, that we can say a behavior is typical of ALL OF it. The Democrats and their Corporatist Ilk - are the authoritarian center-right, speaking in terms of political science. And while THEY would certainly do this - so would the GOP (the authoritarian right to far-right).
Stalin and Stalinism existed within the context of eternal warfare and being embattled from without and within. https://archive.org/details/HIST3750GreatConspiracyAgainstRussia . That's why "War Communism" emerged - it wasn't something promulgated by Marx or Engles. I don't know if that "justifies" the extremes of Stalinism, but it might help explain them.
As an anarcho-libertarian socialist - I certainly don't endorse that form of dishonesty, or information warfare directed at internal populations, and the historical record, more broadly.