Submissions to the Covid inquiry have disappeared just before the misinformation legislation is voted on
Labor party are villains who openly flout principles of informed consent and freedom of speech. Vote the b$st#rds out next time!
My submission never appeared anyway.
I pointed out that the Nuremberg Code was infringed whenever anyone was coerced to take the experimental jabs, with references.
Shenanigans - in the Murdoch/Big Pfharma-run Imperial outpost, Down Under.