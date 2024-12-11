It’s a sweltering 39°Celsius today in Perth, Western Australia — real Christmas weather, as we come up to the long Christmas holidays (in North America and England you have the long holiday in June/July — we have it over December/January here in Australia. )

Many of us in Australia are looking forward to Trump becoming President of the US on January 20th, not the least because we are anticipating and hoping that the power of the FDA will be broken, when Rober F Kennedy Jr is put in charge of the health services in the US. This will have an undeniable effect on the political mood in Australia, and we hope will remove the excuses the TGA has for engaging in constant and continuing misinformation.

In any case, we’re also looking forward to the Christmas break, seeing families and friends, and going to church and hearing the joyful tidings of Jesus’ birth once again.

Below (the video) is a little Christmas story for the kids: it’s a Pink Panther Christmas Special episode, and there is a Christian moral to the tale: the Pink Panther is a true Christian, who shows charity to his enemies, and who knows that it is more blessed to give than to receive, for he would rather give to the poor and dispossessed than keep his pink Maserati.

God bless you all for the Christmas season!