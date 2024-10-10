A pre-print study published in 2024 by Sy Wilson looks at the prescribing of Midazolam in the UK — Wilson points out that there is a clear correlation with excess deaths.

Macro-data during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom (UK) are shown to have significant data anomalies and inconsistencies with existing explanations. This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to COVID-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections which were statistically very highly correlated (coefficient over 90 percent) with excess deaths in all regions of England during 2020.

The level of correlation between the prescribing of Midazolam and excess deaths one month later is indeed very remarkable; there is a 91% correlation for the spikes in 2020 and early 2021. The correlation of pre-vaccination Midazolam prescribing with excess deaths is 98% with a p-value of zero. This is astoundingly statistically significant.

Sy Wilson points out that the administration of Midazolam is a confounder when looking at the English data for proof that Covid vaccines kill.

That “COVID vaccination kills” has been proven statistically using Australian macro-data, which should apply universally. However, this causality has not been confirmed for the UK, because the same method of proof is not available from UK macro-data due to the confounding effect of Midazolam use in UK euthanasia.

Wilson says that it was (often involuntary) euthanasia through the administration of Midazolam that caused the excess deaths in the UK in 2020, and not Covid.

A major finding of this paper is that the very high excess deaths in 2020 in the UK were due to Midazolam intervention rather than SARS-CoV-2 infections, demonstrating the unreliability of COVID data as evidence of a SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, which was denied the status of a “High Consequence Infectious Disease” by UK Health Security Agency in March 2020. Any claim that COVID vaccination saved lives has little merit, because few lives were threatened by the largely absent SARS- CoV-2 virus in the UK; the spike in so-called COVID deaths in 2020 was actually euthanasia deaths by Midazolam, which remains the dominant causal explanation of the pandemic, overwhelming other factors.

Sy, Wilson Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic 2024/01/10 doi 10.13140/RG.2.2.13654.42560

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/377266988_Excess_Deaths_in_the_United_Kingdom_Midazolam_and_Euthanasia_in_the_COVID-19_Pandemic

Addendum December 2025 John Campbell covered this study in a video:

This is a short excerpt from Transgenic edition 3