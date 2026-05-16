Sydney Anglican church has just released a report on their response to Covid, which contains some very honest reflections on the inadequacies of their dealings with those whose conscience forbade them from taking part in mRNA vaccination.

Reflections upon the response of the Standing Committee and the Diocesan senior leadership to the COVID-19 Pandemic (a report of the standing committee)

https://docs.sydneyanglicans.net/s/sfsites/c/sfc/servlet.shepherd/document/download/069Ol00000UupWWIAZ

Some of the recommendations are excellent:

172. It is recommended that our churches must never again be places of segregation or silent judgement. Instead, we must recommit to being sanctuaries of grace, especially for those who have paid a high cost to walk faithfully with Christ.

173. The at least 22 people who were stood down from their church-based ministries for resisting vaccine requirements should receive sincere apologies from those who stood them down (Matt 5:23-24).

There is a lot of very honest reflection in this document on the lack of informed consent. The Prime Minister at the time, Scott Morrison, who said he was a Christian, did not respond to the advocacy of the Archbishop of Sydney’s ethical concerns about the Oxford University vaccine, which used stem cell lines from aborted foetuses. But more seriously, the consciences of many people were trampled by coercion to take experimental vaccines:

158. The Archbishop served the Diocese well in acting as a signatory to a 1 September 2020 letter sent to the Prime Minister, which expressed ethical concerns regarding the vaccine developed by Oxford University. The Prime Minister was not deterred by the stated concerns. The Archbishop appropriately challenged the Premier of NSW in his 6 October 2020 letter because the government was discriminating against people of faith. No response was received from the Premier. The Archbishop is to be commended for challenging government officials on 2 September 2021 regarding vaccine passports for places of worship, and for urging respect for conscience while promoting informed decision-making on 3 September 2021. Sadly, some of this advocacy effectively fell on deaf ears as the consciences of millions of citizens (many of whom did not give ‘informed consent’ to an experimental medical procedure) were trumped by coercive measures. This raises the question whether traditional avenues of advocacy with government need to give way to more effective measures.

159. Acting against your conscience is always sinful, as it is an action willingly done while believing that such an action disobeys the Lord (https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/article/what-is-conscience/) Sadly, not a few Anglicans were coerced by their spiritual leaders into taking a vaccine against their conscience!

160. A notable concern that emerged during the Pandemic is the way in which some members of our churches (especially those who conscientiously objected to government mandates) were treated. While parishes varied in their pastoral responses, there are credible reports, verified to the Synod, that many individuals were stood down from ministry roles, denied opportunities to serve, and in some cases publicly or privately shamed for not receiving an experimental and provisionally approved COVID-19 vaccine (which did not work as originally promoted). These individuals were not acting from malice or selfishness, but often from a biblically-informed conscience, medical caution, or ethical concern about novel vaccines developed using aborted foetal tissue.

161. For some of these believers, the exclusion they faced within their own church family was deeply wounding. Some felt they were no longer welcomed in the place where they had once served, worshipped, and belonged. In some cases, entire families left their local churches - some have not returned. The unintended but very real consequence was that the local church appeared to some as a conditional community: one in which compliance with government health directives became a prerequisite for fellowship and service.

163. While motivated by a desire to protect, our Diocesan response sometimes failed to embody Christlike compassion, especially towards those who were struggling with complex health decisions or resisting coercive mandates on grounds of conscience. These individuals, often devout and well-informed, were too easily categorised as problematic. In some parishes, they were prevented from serving, seated separately, or encouraged to worship solely online. Conscientious objectors faced segregation or ostracism in some churches, such as a reserved section for the “triple vaccinated and masked” people in one of our Diocesan churches, undermining the unity the Bible commands (1 Corinthians 12:26). In a few cases, they were publicly shamed, either explicitly or by implication.

164. This treatment did not reflect the pastoral grace that should characterise Christ’s body. It created division and spiritual trauma. It also stands in contrast to the example of earlier generations of Christians, who risked their own wellbeing to care for the sick during times of plague and hardship. Historically, Christians have held the hands of the dying during plagues, yet COVID-19 restrictions predominantly prevented this, often leaving the sick isolated in aged care facilities. This shift, driven by fear, contrasts with our calling to love in action (Matthew 25:36). Tragically, some churches became places of exclusion rather than refuge, especially for those who, despite personal cost, chose not to comply with vaccine mandates or mask requirements based on conscience or medical history. Further, those coerced into experimental vaccines (which did not work as originally advertised), under threat of job loss, received little pastoral support and understanding, reflecting a gap in compassion. Moreover, many who complied under duress now live with vaccine injuries or lingering health issues, and report feeling invisible within their churches. Little has formally been done to acknowledge this reality, or to offer public lament, intercession, or comfort. The indifference in some congregations grossly contrasts with the compassion Jesus had for those who were suffering.

165. We must reflect seriously on how we treat those whose convictions place them at odds with prevailing norms. The gospel calls us not to uniformity, but to unity in Christ. We are to bear with one another in love, especially when decisions are shaped by conscience, wisdom, and fear of God, not fear of man.

166. The Archbishop understandably relied on trusted advisors for decisions made during the Pandemic. Some of that advice was not sound. For example, the Archbishop on 22 October 2021 encouraged churches to ensure those involved in children’s and youth ministry are vaccinated. Yet we now know (as many people suspected before their introduction, and despite government assurances to the contrary), that none of the experimental and provisionally approved vaccines prevent contraction or transmission of COVID-19. Further, as of 3 June 2025 the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has declared “COVID-19 vaccine is not recommended for healthy infants, children or adolescents who do not have medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness. This is because the risk of severe illness was extremely low in this cohort over the course of the Pandemic, and benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms.” The risk posed by the virus to children “was extremely low” during the pandemic, yet many people who ministered to children were stood down from their ministries to children over their choice not to get vaccinated.

167. This episcopal encouragement, together with the presentations made at the regional zoom meetings of September 2021, contributed to at least 22 people being stood down from their church-based ministries. Further, 13 employees and church workers in diocesan organisations and churches were sacked, stood down or resigned over COVID-19 vaccine mandates during 2021-2022.

168. There was no evidence presented to the Committee that any of these people subsequently received an apology.

169. Could this represent, in part, a loss of our practical religion? James 1:27 defines true religion as caring for the vulnerable and remaining unstained by the world, not as drawing lines of fellowship based on government compliance. The prophet Isaiah (Isaiah 10:1-3) rebuked those who issued oppressive decrees and deprived the powerless their rights. Vaccine mandates were oppressive decrees and deprived the powerless their right to work, yet our Diocesan leaders not only failed to challenge government on this issue, they also mostly supported the government’s actions (either explicitly, or implicitly by their silence). The pastoral cost of failing to accommodate the conscience-bound must not be overlooked. That some were treated as lepers rather than brothers and sisters reveals a serious pastoral misstep, even if unintentionally done in the name of safety.

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171. Looking ahead, our Diocese must reaffirm its commitment to uphold both the conscience and dignity of each believer, especially in times of crisis. Disagreement on public health measures should never become grounds for spiritual alienation.

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I must say that I was not marginalised at the church I attended at the time, as some people obviously were in Sydney. I was never banned from small group Bible study or services, and was able to continue playing the piano for the services — of course I was needed as the other main musician had “Long Covid”, even though this person was vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines.

However, at the same time, the church manifestly did not support the decision of conscience that a few of us made to not take the vaccines, nor were there any public prayers in the general prayers for a year and a half, until the mandates were over, for those who in conscience had not taken any vaccine and had lost their jobs and income as a result — indeed there were no prayers offered for the unvaccinated at any stage during the year when the coercion was strongest in Western Australia, from July 2021 to June 2022.