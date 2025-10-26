Synthetic Folic Acid gums up the Folate system
Why maybe you shouldn't take Folic Acid (usually called Folate but it isn't), and avoid breakfast cereals and wheat products that have supplementary Folic Acid as well.
Why maybe you shouldn’t take Folic Acid (usually called Folate but it isn’t)!
And avoid breakfast cereals and wheat products that have supplementary Folic Acid as well.
This is a hypothesis grounded in precedent, according to Dr Clare Craig and Dr Tim Kelly. Synthetic Folic Acid binds tighter to the Cerebral folate receptors, and shuts out natural folate from doing its job. The body starts fighting the folic acid, they hypothesize — and Autistic kids have a much higher rate of antibodies to their own folate receptors.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/396231370_Disruption_of_Cerebral_Folate_Metabolism_as_a_Unifying_Framework_for_Autism_Spectrum_Disorder_Risk_and_Causation_Running_title_Cerebral_folate_disruption_and_ASD
The abstract from their article:
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) arises from diverse influences that rarely align into a single explanatory model. Here, we propose a unifying framework centred on disrupted cerebral folate metabolism acting across sensitive developmental windows. Reduced folates are essential for nucleotide synthesis and methylation and their transfer to the developing brain relies on high-affinity folate receptor-α (FRα) transport at the placenta and choroid plexus. Disruption of this pathway, through genetic variants, synthetic folic acid (sFA) producing unmetabolised folic acid (UMFA), or folate receptor autoantibodies (FRAAs), can impair neurodevelopment during critical stages from gestation to infancy and beyond. Using a Capacity-Load-Trigger (CLT) framework, we integrate evidence across genetics, pharmacology, immunology and epidemiology. Capacity reflects intrinsic susceptibility (e.g. folate-pathway polymorphisms); Load arises from exogenous pressures such as sFA exposure, drugs that deplete one-carbon intermediates, or FRAA-mediated blockade; and Triggers include infection, fever, or metabolic stress that break immune tolerance in predisposed hosts. Regional vulnerability is predicted to follow CSF diffusion distance and metabolic demand, with fronto-parietal association cortex, basal ganglia, long white-matter tracts and cerebellar hemispheres most affected when CSF folate is low in utero. This framework reconciles paradoxical findings, where both folate deficiency and excess sFA/UMFA exposure increase risk and clarifies how timing and 1 location of disruption shape phenotype. It identifies a mechanistically defined, potentially treatable subgroup and generates testable predictions for biomarkers, exposure timing and neuroanatomical patterns.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.