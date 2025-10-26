Why maybe you shouldn’t take Folic Acid (usually called Folate but it isn’t)!

And avoid breakfast cereals and wheat products that have supplementary Folic Acid as well.

This is a hypothesis grounded in precedent, according to Dr Clare Craig and Dr Tim Kelly. Synthetic Folic Acid binds tighter to the Cerebral folate receptors, and shuts out natural folate from doing its job. The body starts fighting the folic acid, they hypothesize — and Autistic kids have a much higher rate of antibodies to their own folate receptors.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/396231370_Disruption_of_Cerebral_Folate_Metabolism_as_a_Unifying_Framework_for_Autism_Spectrum_Disorder_Risk_and_Causation_Running_title_Cerebral_folate_disruption_and_ASD

The abstract from their article: