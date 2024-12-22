This attack has bizarre elements: the attacker is a doctor -a psychologist or psychiatrist - a migrant from Saudi Arabia who was an atheist persecuted apparently for fighting for women’s issues. Saudi Arabia warned Germany about him and wanted to extradite him. An awful lot of people injured - 11 people killed so far including a 9 year old child. The driver aimed for the children’s fairy land, where many kids were playing. It all happened so quickly that no one had a chance to get away- a 32 year old woman’s husband was ripped away from her as the car - a black Mercedes - went past, taking her husband with it.

The attacker is supposed to have been an anti-Muslim atheist - did he change his mind ? It appears so -