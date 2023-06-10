I went to Aseem Mahotra’s event in Perth, with Julian Assange’s father John Shipton, with Naomi Wolf on Zoom and Ed Dowd last night. A great event - very moving to see so many people - our conservative estimate was over 5,000.

In his wonderful speech, which ranged over his career scrutinising Big Pharma and working as a cardiologist and his more recent struggles to defeat mandates in Britain, Dr Malhotra commented that the Australian TGA is the most compromised regulator in the world.

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Cartoon by firstfactcheck - please share so long as you include a link back here…

fixed up the coloration a bit…

Turns out that this is true: the Australian pharmaceutical regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, is the most compromised in the world, as they are 96% funded by Big Pharma, according to a study commissioned by the British Medical Journal. The TGA approved more than 9 out of every ten pharmaceutical company applications. The TGA claim that this Conflict of Interest does not affect their regulatory decisions.

https://www.bmj.com/content/377/bmj.o1538.long

Communism and Big Pharma

h/t to Ginger for sparking this explanation! Did the post quite late last night.

In the cartoon, btw, the hammer and sickle represents China - not the old Soviet Union - but Chinese Communism - for the hammer and sickle is also the symbol of the Chinese communist party https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emblem_of_the_Chinese_Communist_Party

One of the other speakers last night (Naomi Wolf by Zoom) said that Pfizer (?BioNtech?) handed over the intellectual property of vaccine to China early in the Pandemic - this fact is not something I have had time to check yet - but she said China was manufacturing the Lipid Nanoparticles in European countries. Naomi Wolf and her team have been going through the Pfizer documents released under FOI with a fine toothed comb, and I have no reason to doubt her assertions or her honesty.

China is also rather ubiquitous here in Australian Politics at the moment. Our Premier, Mark McGowan, who said unvaccinated people should "grow a brain" also commented at one stage that we should move our government Cabinet meetings to China(???)

Also the Northern Territory inexplicably sold the port of the Northernmost city, Darwin, to the Chinese a few years ago, if you can believe it.

Also Joseph Biden the illustrious President of the US at the moment has had many financial interests in China, apparently.

I am noticing a pattern here....

More Phone friendly version of the cartoon (perhaps)