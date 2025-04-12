Update on Rose v Secretary of the Department of Health and Aged Care [2025] FCA 339

At the time the DNA-changing mRNA jabs were approved, Brendan Murphy was Secretary Of The Department Of Health And Aged Care, John Skerritt was Deputy Secretary Of Health Products Regulation Group and Paul Kelly was Chief Medical Officer.

Three vaccine injured men, Anthony Leith Rose, Antonio Derose and Gareth O'Gradie are attempting to sue the government for their injuries, and on behalf of all Australians who were coerced into taking these jabs. They haven’t actually reached the stage of even suing the government yet: this court case was simply deciding whether they had the standing to sue.

The ‘respondents’ (Government lawyers) argue that, “where the propounded duty of care would be owed to the entire Australian population, there can be no special vulnerability, noting, in particular, that the applicants do not allege that they were forced to have the vaccinations against their will.” It is quite outrageous that anyone could argue that no one was ‘forced’ to take the vaccines: it completely ignores the extreme atmosphere of coercion during the Covid debàcle.

Furthermore, it looks as if suing the three people in charge of health at the time was a mistake, because despite the fact that they were apparently in charge of medical therapeutics and the entire health bureaucracy of Australia, none of these three people approved the vaccines, according to the ‘respondents’ in this court case:

Well, that’s f***ing amazing. The people in charge of health in Australia did not make the decision to approve the jabs. It would be quite informative to know who actually did approve the jabs, wouldn’t it? It looks like the jabs were approved by Mister Invisible, or perhaps that they weren’t approved at all. What was going on? We were not only living in Alice in Wonderland-land but the people in charge weren’t the people in charge. Who the f*** was in charge, if the heads of the Therapeutic Goods Administration and the Health Department were not in charge?

In any case, Justice Katzmann has decided that the people have no right to sue the health bureaucracy, at least in this latest iteration of the application, which she complains is “819 pages long… dense and extremely difficult to follow. Substantial parts of it are impenetrable.”

Well, while her nauseatingly impenetrable decision is mocking the applicants for the tortuous nature of their application, since the Commonwealth officers in charge of Health in Australia didn’t approve the vaccines, an application in which “allegations are pleaded in a cascading series of alternatives apparently seeking to cover every conceivable way a respondent might or might not have engaged in certain conduct” does not seem at all unjustified.

What is completely clear is that the bureaucracy is going to get away with it. Apparently, nobody in the government has duty of care when it comes to mandated products supposedly for our health.

One wonders if a simpler fourth attempt at this lawsuit might instead sue “Mr Invisible,” that is, the person or persons unknown who approved and coerced people to take the vaccines as well as the government, and it might make the argument that the coercion was completely unlawful on the basis that the Australian Constitution outlaws medical conscription. I think it is pretty clear that the whole episode of coercing people to take an experimental medical product is a violation of article 1 of the Nuremberg Code, as well as the Australian Constitution.

What this ultimately means, brothers and sisters, is that we should stay well away from vaccines, medical treatments, and especially anything that is mandated or coerced by the government in Australia, because it might turn out in retrospect that the thing that was mandated was not actually mandated and the coercion didn’t take place and the people apparently telling us the mRNA vaccines were safe to take and that we should take it, were not apparently the ones who decided that it was safe or necessary to take it, indeed, apparently nobody made that decision, if the people in charge of public health in Australia didn’t make that decision.

The word for this is “gaslighting”.

What a joke.

REFERENCES: Justice Katzmann’s decision:

https://www.judgments.fedcourt.gov.au/judgments/Judgments/fca/single/2025/2025fca0339