The climate debate facebook disappeared.
It’s a lonely life being a dictator, isn’t it, facelessbook?
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That’s how facebook is when you have a problem; facelessbook.
Quote for today:
Richard Feyman: “If it disagrees with experiment, it’s wrong. In that simple statement is the key to science. It doesn’t make a difference how beautiful your guess is, it doesn’t make a difference how smart you are, who made the guess, what his name is, if it disagrees with experiment, it’s wrong, that’s all there is to it.”
Facebook disappears climate debate from January 6-9 2020.
A bunch of posts a certain person made in a debate about climate change have totally disappeared from his activity, even though posts from much earlier and much later are still there. In fact the whole debate seems to have disappeared from facebook. There were 8 people involved in the debate - (A), (B), (S), (Ba), (Re), (Ro), (L), and (R).
Luckily, fearing that facebook might delete the post (it was January 2020 and facebook had just recently deplatformed Donald Trump) (A) saved pdf copies of the debate at the time, and these have been passed on to firstfactcheck to use in this article.
To (A)’s surprise, facebook did indeed delete the entire debate. Posts before and after this post still exist in his activity, this debate does not, it has disappeared as thoroughly as Stalin’s compatriots disappeared.
I am posting this here today because I intensely dislike censorship and facebook has become quite fascist in their approach lately. Soon I will be doing an article about facebook’s advertising policies, which approach Chinese style social credit scores, and are completely anathema to the idea that facebook relies on in US law to avoid certain provisions, that they are simply a public carrier and not a publisher.
The debate published below took place between the 6 and 9th January 2020. It was an outgrowth or consequence of a debate on a well known Australian Christian apologist’s site, who had moved into trying to fact check certain things. On his subsequent podcast, there is only one episode that is in any way about climate science that I could find, and it is not him doing the episode: so perhaps this debate might have changed his mind; to his credit, really. If so that is to his credit, because someone who is open-minded enough to look at evidence and change their mind is a proper intellectual. The ability to change your mind and admit that you are wrong is the true sign of open-mindedness.
I have inserted the posts as jpg images, so the links won’t work; don’t click on them. Each link that occurs in the text I have copied and included at the bottom of each image. I have the pdf copies, if anyone wants them, to prove that this has actually happened, contact me - they still have the facebook links in them.
By the way, I don’t think I come across at my best in this conversation — but I’m leaving those unflattering bits in, in the interests of honesty, really.
Links at the bottom of each jpg ‘page’.
Names redacted.
Note that B is a different person from Ba, and R is a different person from Re and Ro.
First link - Black Saturday survivor fined for cutting down trees supports hazard reduction
https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/former-fire-and-emergency-chiefs-will-host-emergency-summit-about-unprecedented-bushfires/news-story/58af13e63ba65fa17c4818604103c8fc
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2014/12/19/97-articles-refuting-the-97-consensus-on-global-warming/
a new article that is quite excellent https://wattsupwiththat.com/2023/02/03/reprise-why-i-dont-deny-confessions-of-a-climate-skeptic-part-1/
https://jennifermarohasy.com/2019/12/new-record-temperatures-need-justification/
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/ames/human-activity-in-china-and-india-dominates-the-greening-of-earth-nasa-study-shows
The Feynman video: (slightly better copy than the original link in the facebook page - this is the video that the quote above comes from.)
https://joannenova.com.au/2013/10/heat-and-fires-from-when-co2-was-ideal-black-thursday-stories-from-1851/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYPapE-3FRw same as above
https://jennifermarohasy.com/2019/12/new-record-temperatures-need-justification/
https://joannenova.com.au/2019/10/who-knew-the-australian-bureau-of-met-just-made-last-summer-hotter-and-history-colder-again/
https://joannenova.com.au/2019/10/who-knew-the-australian-bureau-of-met-just-made-last-summer-hotter-and-history-colder-again/
https://www.engadget.com/2015-08-24-bbc-weather-met-office.html
https://climateaudit.org/2009/08/11/cru-responds/#commentshttps://www.theregister.co.uk/2009/08/13/cru_missing/https://www.theregister.co.uk/2009/08/13/cru_missing/
these two were mentioned above also:
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/ames/human-activity-in-china-and-india-dominates-the-greening-of-earth-nasa-study-shows
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"The ability to change your mind and admit that you are wrong is the true sign of open-mindedness" One of the highest virtues man can strive for. What most people don't understand is that *as* "carbon-based" life forms, aside from water, plants derive the bulk of their mass from CO2 in the air. Fertilizer/nitrogen are the vitamins, atmospheric CO2 is the food.
Here are two curious videos I originally came across during the 2020 Oregon wildfires. The second one may actually depict California.
https://youtu.be/jLmIoRnHIsg
https://youtu.be/XjZDbuGcpzY
On the topic of China, may I assert my own opinion? I am aware you are either a Kiwi or an Aussie. I reference the US primarily, but with the entire West in mind. With regard to the Uyghur human rights claims, I'll refer you to the numerous independent journalists who've already written on the subject in links at the end.
With the exception of Gadhaff's Libya, no nation in the history of the world has lifted so many people out of poverty in such a short time. China has the highest rate of home ownership, and I believe the highest rate of small business ownership as well. That, fueling / combined with the explosion of urban environments and the economic migrants and nouveau riche country bumpkins who occupy those cities, the "social credit" system is an efficient way to deal with petty offences like spitting, public urination, and jaywalking, while avoiding excessive and expensive confrontations with an unnecessarily bloated police force.
I was discussing this very thing recently and, as an example of the horrors of the "CCP's" social credit system, someone had brought up an article about some political dissident who was barred from travelling by rail or plane and using other various services due to his social credit score. Looking at the article more closely I easily determined 1) the article was from Epoch Times, a Falun Gong "affiliated" news outlet. As you may or may not be aware, Falun Gong and their persecuted "dissidents" are subsidized by the CIA by way of the NED and other State Department fronts. 2) The "dissident" was characterized as a human rights attorney, but his business consisted almost entirely of tax-dodging utilizing China's system of tax deductions using receipts which are traded as a form of currency. 3) This "dissident" had been fined a sum of around $20,000 for his fraudulent manipulation of this system, and once he paid this debt, these restrictions would be lifted and his "social credit" restored. (The Epoch Times recently claimed some 400 million Chinese were already dead of "covid" and were being secretly cremated.)
I'd like to remind that in the US and much of the West, we already have a myriad of credit reporting systems. In the US it is very difficult to find anyone willing to rent to you if you have a bad credit score, at least without burdensome processing fees and non-refundable deposits. It is almost impossible to find rental housing if you already have poor marks with the credit reporting agency which deals specifically with housing. Many of us are aware of how difficult life can be as a result of negative entries with our credit reporting agencies. This effectively bars the poor and indebted from accessing vital services such as housing and personal transportation, even when they have the money to pay for these. Medical debt is the leading cause of homelessness in the US. It may surprise people to learn that China actually compiles its own regular report on the state of human rights in the US, documenting the dire hypocrisy of our own medical, financial, and prison systems, our controlled journalism, political corruption and dissent, free speech abuses, etc..
We need not look to China to gauge the Orwellian hellscape rapidly descending on us, because far worse is already being openly planned by our own "leaders," elected or otherwise. These are all things to keep in mind next time you hear either about the credit system *or* China's so-called human rights abuses of political dissidents.
This hardly tracks with a government bent on subjugating, subduing, and possibly murdering its own population. The vast majority of Chinese citizens actually approve of the social credit system. Shouldn't we take that into account? Anyone can open a business in China and prosper. As Linh Dinh recently opined- "Leave people alone to earn a living. Only insane societies destroy mom and pops." Yes, they have corruption and inequality, but the comparison is apples and oranges. The Chinese simply have a different outlook than us. They are not particularly violent or mean-spirited, and the sinister intent our media constantly attributes to them is pure projection. Just because our leaders are sick people doesn't mean the world is full of sick people. The term "confession by projection" is going around lately. And they didn't steal our manufacturing base, our own people gave it to them as a they moved a piece on the "grand chessboard."
Larry Romanoff is a Russian living in China, he writes "Moon of Shanghai." We are meant to view China simply as an enemy because we're not supposed to ever learn that an alternative system is even possible, one where our government works for us, and our national resources are used to improve our lives. Here's a fascinating article on their high speed rail system. Companies like Siemens expected to retain ownership of the older generation technology they wanted to lease to China indefinitely, instead, China didn't steal their IP, they bought the rights and improved on them, surpassing the current generation. We *could* actually have a bullet maglev connecting San Diego to Alaska, Russia, and China. Instead, for more money, we get infrastructure rot and corruption. https://www.moonofshanghai.com/2022/05/en-larry-romanoff-chinas-high-speed.html
Alex from Xinjiang on YouTube lives in China's "Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region" and has posted numerous videos documenting everyday life in Uyghur country and around China. His videos are beautiful and offer an alternative perspective. He's visited some of the locations of alleged "reeducation/work camps". https://www.youtube.com/@AlexFromXinjiang
Jason is a British expat living in China, and has also visited some of these locations. He has disproven so many inaccuracies and egregious lies over the years of filming that he has lately resorted to using extreme sarcasm just to cope with the clownish nature of the world we presently inhabit- https://www.youtube.com/@JasonLivinginChina
I will leave it at that for the time being. From the couple of articles I've read so far, I really respect your writing.
https://www.qiaocollective.com/en/education/xinjiang Xinjiang: A Report and Resource Compilation
https://www.globalresearch.ca/xinjiang-eyes-debunking-lies-anti-china-propaganda-focusing-china-xinjiang-uyghur-autonomous-region/5746431 “Xinjiang in My Eyes”: Debunking the Lies and Anti-China Propaganda Focusing on China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region
https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2020/09/the-biggest-lie-about-chinas-xinjiang.html The Biggest Lie About China's Xinjiang "Internment Camps"
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/03/17/report-uyghur-genocide-sham-university-neocon-punish-china/ ‘Independent’ report claiming Uyghur genocide brought to you by sham university, neocon ideologues lobbying to ‘punish’ China
https://transnational.live/2021/04/27/%F0%9F%9F%A5-breaking-the-xinjiang-genocide-determination-as-agenda/ BREAKING – The Xinjiang Genocide Determination As Agenda, Uyghur
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2021/03/26/the-entire-world-should-be-laughing-at-america-for-pretending-to-care-about-muslims-in-china/ The Entire World Should Be Laughing At America For Pretending To Care About Muslims In China
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/04/30/xinjiang-forced-labor-china-uyghur/ Xinjiang shakedown: US anti-China lobby cashed in on ‘forced labor’ campaign that cost Uyghur workers their jobs
https://www.globalresearch.ca/pseudonymity-genocide/5742871 Media Allegations of Genocide in Xinjiang
https://dissidentvoice.org/2021/02/does-the-west-repeating-claims-of-china-committing-genocide-in-xinjiang-reify-it/ Does the West Repeating Claims of China Committing Genocide in Xinjiang Reify It?
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2021/04/04/tankie-conspiracy-theorist-and-other-pejorative-tools-of-narrative-control/ Tankie, Conspiracy Theorist, And Other Pejorative Tools Of Narrative Control
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/03/31/china-uyghur-gun-soldiers-empire/ “Wipe out China!” US-funded Uyghur activists train as guntoting foot soldiers for empire
https://dissidentvoice.org/2021/03/the-watchdogs-of-imperialism-and-the-uyghur-genocide-slander/ The Watchdogs of Imperialism and the Uyghur Genocide Slander
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2021/04/09/regime-and-ccp-propaganda-tools-for-dissociating-a-targeted-nation-from-its-government/ “Regime” And “CCP”: Propaganda Tools For Dissociating A Targeted Nation From Its Government
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2021/04/08/adviser-to-bc-premier-wont-seek-new-term-as-outrage-spreads-over-his-comments-on-chinas-treatment-of-uyghurs-in-xinjiang-region.html Adviser to B.C. premier won’t seek new term as outrage spreads over his comments on China’s treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang region
https://www.mintpressnews.com/us-was-at-war-uyghur-terrorists-now-claims-etim-doesnt-exist/276916/ In 2018 the US Was at War With Uyghur Terrorists. Now It Claims They Don’t Even Exist
https://www.thecanadafiles.com/articles/ciaca I Don’t Always Believe CIA Narratives. But When I Do, I Believe Them About China
https://dailytimes.com.pk/650312/debunking-baseless-propaganda-about-xinjiang/ Debunking baseless propaganda about Xinjiang