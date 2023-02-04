It’s a lonely life being a dictator, isn’t it, facelessbook?

That’s how facebook is when you have a problem; facelessbook.

Quote for today:

Richard Feyman: “If it disagrees with experiment, it’s wrong. In that simple statement is the key to science. It doesn’t make a difference how beautiful your guess is, it doesn’t make a difference how smart you are, who made the guess, what his name is, if it disagrees with experiment, it’s wrong, that’s all there is to it.”

Facebook disappears climate debate from January 6-9 2020.

A bunch of posts a certain person made in a debate about climate change have totally disappeared from his activity, even though posts from much earlier and much later are still there. In fact the whole debate seems to have disappeared from facebook. There were 8 people involved in the debate - (A), (B), (S), (Ba), (Re), (Ro), (L), and (R).

Luckily, fearing that facebook might delete the post (it was January 2020 and facebook had just recently deplatformed Donald Trump) (A) saved pdf copies of the debate at the time, and these have been passed on to firstfactcheck to use in this article.

To (A)’s surprise, facebook did indeed delete the entire debate. Posts before and after this post still exist in his activity, this debate does not, it has disappeared as thoroughly as Stalin’s compatriots disappeared.

I am posting this here today because I intensely dislike censorship and facebook has become quite fascist in their approach lately. Soon I will be doing an article about facebook’s advertising policies, which approach Chinese style social credit scores, and are completely anathema to the idea that facebook relies on in US law to avoid certain provisions, that they are simply a public carrier and not a publisher.

The debate published below took place between the 6 and 9th January 2020. It was an outgrowth or consequence of a debate on a well known Australian Christian apologist’s site, who had moved into trying to fact check certain things. On his subsequent podcast, there is only one episode that is in any way about climate science that I could find, and it is not him doing the episode: so perhaps this debate might have changed his mind; to his credit, really. If so that is to his credit, because someone who is open-minded enough to look at evidence and change their mind is a proper intellectual. The ability to change your mind and admit that you are wrong is the true sign of open-mindedness.

I have inserted the posts as jpg images, so the links won’t work; don’t click on them. Each link that occurs in the text I have copied and included at the bottom of each image. I have the pdf copies, if anyone wants them, to prove that this has actually happened, contact me - they still have the facebook links in them.

By the way, I don’t think I come across at my best in this conversation — but I’m leaving those unflattering bits in, in the interests of honesty, really.

Links at the bottom of each jpg ‘page’.

Names redacted.

Note that B is a different person from Ba, and R is a different person from Re and Ro.

First link - Black Saturday survivor fined for cutting down trees supports hazard reduction

https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/former-fire-and-emergency-chiefs-will-host-emergency-summit-about-unprecedented-bushfires/news-story/58af13e63ba65fa17c4818604103c8fc

https://judithcurry.com

https://jennifermarohasy.com

https://joannenova.com

https://wattsupwiththat.com

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2014/12/19/97-articles-refuting-the-97-consensus-on-global-warming/

https://judithcurry.com

a new article that is quite excellent https://wattsupwiththat.com/2023/02/03/reprise-why-i-dont-deny-confessions-of-a-climate-skeptic-part-1/

https://jennifermarohasy.com/2019/12/new-record-temperatures-need-justification/

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/ames/human-activity-in-china-and-india-dominates-the-greening-of-earth-nasa-study-shows

The Feynman video: (slightly better copy than the original link in the facebook page - this is the video that the quote above comes from.)

https://joannenova.com.au/2013/10/heat-and-fires-from-when-co2-was-ideal-black-thursday-stories-from-1851/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYPapE-3FRw same as above

https://jennifermarohasy.com/2019/12/new-record-temperatures-need-justification/

https://joannenova.com.au/2019/10/who-knew-the-australian-bureau-of-met-just-made-last-summer-hotter-and-history-colder-again/

https://joannenova.com.au/2019/10/who-knew-the-australian-bureau-of-met-just-made-last-summer-hotter-and-history-colder-again/

https://www.engadget.com/2015-08-24-bbc-weather-met-office.html

https://climateaudit.org/2009/08/11/cru-responds/#commentshttps://www.theregister.co.uk/2009/08/13/cru_missing/https://www.theregister.co.uk/2009/08/13/cru_missing/

these two were mentioned above also:

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/ames/human-activity-in-china-and-india-dominates-the-greening-of-earth-nasa-study-shows