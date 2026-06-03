The Glory of the Eternal Father - music
The mood of David Robertson’s most recent podcast (see my last article) reminded me of one my pieces of music, actually, a sort of pastiche I made inspired by the music of Father Nehme Nehme, a famous Coptic Orthodox muso, as well as some of the great music on Jaroslav Kovaricek’s Dreamtime, on the ABC in the 90s. I think it’s quite peaceful and relaxing. Enjoy.
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