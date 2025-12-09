Why I have written the first fact check substack

I have written over 920 articles for the firstfactcheck substack now since April of 2022, with the aim of not only examining whether particular factual claims are true or false, but crucially, in the pursuit of wisdom concerning factual claims. I have increasingly discovered that it is not enough, in many instances of truth claims, to say, “Yes, this person said such and such,” or, “This statement is true,” or even, “Yes, that really did happen,” but in nearly every fact check I’ve done, there is a human, and a spiritual, element at work in which facts not only possess the binary quality of truth or falsehood, but in the human context in which they exist possess meaning and reveal the intentions of the heart.

This is increasingly what I have been trying to discern, with God’s help.

Digital age verification

Tomorrow the digital age verification comes into effect online for Australians, something that many of us suspect is a digital ID brought in surreptitiously. How these new rules will effect my substack login and operation I do not know. It is possible that I will no longer be able to log in, without using the commonwealth digital ID, as the government is requiring internet providers to ascertain the age and identity of all social media users. The worst case scenario is that, one way or another, I may be locked out from the substack. I think this is unlikely, but it is possible. On the ABC radio yesterday, it was said that the government will be requiring internet providers to block VPNs.

If this happens I will continue writing, but will email my subscribers directly, and if it proves necessary, I may suspend paid subscriptions as well.

Let’s see what happens tomorrow. Is it the last post for freedom in Australia, or not?

Spiritual Matters

In the meantime, I will leave you with this excellent lecture on the medical and spiritual violations of ethics and informed consent committed by Church and State in the UK during the Covid era, delivered by Dr Liz Evans, a former NHS Doctor and founder of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance. The video of the English bishops telling everyone that they have a spiritual duty to get the jab, which starts at 34m25s, is particularly astounding; these leaders of the English church were telling the people to put their trust not in Jesus but in experimental gene therapy injections, the so-called Covid “vaccines”, to follow not Jesus but the “science.” It was an insane time, but the insanity continues with Church of England Bishops criticising Tommy Robinson for calling a “Put Christ back into Christmas” rally. Thank goodness there are some opposing this in England.

But the Church of England leaders are stepping on very shaky ground right now: any church that fails to point to Jesus will soon be losing their lampstand — this is inevitable, as Jesus said: “Therefore everyone who confesses Me before men, I will also confess him before My Father in heaven. But whoever denies Me before men, I will also deny him before My Father in heaven” Matthew 10:32-33.