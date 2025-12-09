The last post?
Why I have written the first fact check substack
I have written over 920 articles for the firstfactcheck substack now since April of 2022, with the aim of not only examining whether particular factual claims are true or false, but crucially, in the pursuit of wisdom concerning factual claims. I have increasingly discovered that it is not enough, in many instances of truth claims, to say, “Yes, this person said such and such,” or, “This statement is true,” or even, “Yes, that really did happen,” but in nearly every fact check I’ve done, there is a human, and a spiritual, element at work in which facts not only possess the binary quality of truth or falsehood, but in the human context in which they exist possess meaning and reveal the intentions of the heart.
This is increasingly what I have been trying to discern, with God’s help.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Digital age verification
Tomorrow the digital age verification comes into effect online for Australians, something that many of us suspect is a digital ID brought in surreptitiously. How these new rules will effect my substack login and operation I do not know. It is possible that I will no longer be able to log in, without using the commonwealth digital ID, as the government is requiring internet providers to ascertain the age and identity of all social media users. The worst case scenario is that, one way or another, I may be locked out from the substack. I think this is unlikely, but it is possible. On the ABC radio yesterday, it was said that the government will be requiring internet providers to block VPNs.
If this happens I will continue writing, but will email my subscribers directly, and if it proves necessary, I may suspend paid subscriptions as well.
Let’s see what happens tomorrow. Is it the last post for freedom in Australia, or not?
Spiritual Matters
In the meantime, I will leave you with this excellent lecture on the medical and spiritual violations of ethics and informed consent committed by Church and State in the UK during the Covid era, delivered by Dr Liz Evans, a former NHS Doctor and founder of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance. The video of the English bishops telling everyone that they have a spiritual duty to get the jab, which starts at 34m25s, is particularly astounding; these leaders of the English church were telling the people to put their trust not in Jesus but in experimental gene therapy injections, the so-called Covid “vaccines”, to follow not Jesus but the “science.” It was an insane time, but the insanity continues with Church of England Bishops criticising Tommy Robinson for calling a “Put Christ back into Christmas” rally. Thank goodness there are some opposing this in England.
But the Church of England leaders are stepping on very shaky ground right now: any church that fails to point to Jesus will soon be losing their lampstand — this is inevitable, as Jesus said: “Therefore everyone who confesses Me before men, I will also confess him before My Father in heaven. But whoever denies Me before men, I will also deny him before My Father in heaven” Matthew 10:32-33.
Wow! Australia really is becoming the dystopian society the everyone has been fearing would come. So what about using a VPN? Move your substack offshore completely? (Move YOURSELF offshore? 😎) But seriously, back up everything and be ready to republish from another jurisdiction. Don't forget you're a journalist, member of MEAA and could also be an IFJ member through the Australian union. That means any attempt to stifle your reporting affects to concept of freedom of the media...
We are in the middle of a Venn Diagram, between "1984", "Brave New World", and "They Live". I hope Australians will find a way around this Technocratic Totalitarian power grab - or RISE UP, and shake off the shackles of their rulers. Though a Nation built by convicts - certainly that sentence has been served. Workers of Australia UNITE - you have nothing to lose, but your chains. After your revolution, could not all men live as brothers, as Jesus counseled?
As for Christ in Christmas... It brings to mind an in depth exposé by another substack author - which posits that it's a holiday which historically has little to do with him. December 25th is the Day of Sol Invictus and Mithras, the day when the Sun's 3 day sojourn in the underworld (here in the Northern Hemisphere) ends, and it begins it's emergence, with the days getting progressively longer, until June 22 and the Summer Solstice. Certainly the Gospels story of the 3 wise men travelling, makes that winter date unlikely for Jesus' actual birthday - wise people don't travel at that time of year. That date was established hundreds of years later, by the Catholic Church. I'll update this comment with the link. It's an interesting read.
https://chemtrails.substack.com/p/meet-the-holiday-makers-the-untold
There's multiple parts to this series - it turns out that Santa and Satan and Saturn may be the same character, for those esoteric Luciferian Illuminati types. I'll let you make of it what you will...
If it turns out that in Australia's dystopian future, you're locked out of this blog, and unable to continue - fare well, and well met.