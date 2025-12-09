FirstFactCheck

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AngeOnHuawei's avatar
AngeOnHuawei
2d

Wow! Australia really is becoming the dystopian society the everyone has been fearing would come. So what about using a VPN? Move your substack offshore completely? (Move YOURSELF offshore? 😎) But seriously, back up everything and be ready to republish from another jurisdiction. Don't forget you're a journalist, member of MEAA and could also be an IFJ member through the Australian union. That means any attempt to stifle your reporting affects to concept of freedom of the media...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
2d

We are in the middle of a Venn Diagram, between "1984", "Brave New World", and "They Live". I hope Australians will find a way around this Technocratic Totalitarian power grab - or RISE UP, and shake off the shackles of their rulers. Though a Nation built by convicts - certainly that sentence has been served. Workers of Australia UNITE - you have nothing to lose, but your chains. After your revolution, could not all men live as brothers, as Jesus counseled?

As for Christ in Christmas... It brings to mind an in depth exposé by another substack author - which posits that it's a holiday which historically has little to do with him. December 25th is the Day of Sol Invictus and Mithras, the day when the Sun's 3 day sojourn in the underworld (here in the Northern Hemisphere) ends, and it begins it's emergence, with the days getting progressively longer, until June 22 and the Summer Solstice. Certainly the Gospels story of the 3 wise men travelling, makes that winter date unlikely for Jesus' actual birthday - wise people don't travel at that time of year. That date was established hundreds of years later, by the Catholic Church. I'll update this comment with the link. It's an interesting read.

https://chemtrails.substack.com/p/meet-the-holiday-makers-the-untold

There's multiple parts to this series - it turns out that Santa and Satan and Saturn may be the same character, for those esoteric Luciferian Illuminati types. I'll let you make of it what you will...

If it turns out that in Australia's dystopian future, you're locked out of this blog, and unable to continue - fare well, and well met.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Submarine Media Pty Ltd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture