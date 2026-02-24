(Jesus said…) “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.” Matthew 7:13-14

The narrow gate is the gate of repentance. The narrow way is the way of repentance, of humbling yourself before God, Who alone is good.

Jesus said, “Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick. I came not to call the righteous, but sinners.” (Mark 2:17)

The righteous Pharisee is a good man, or so he tells himself: he stands right at the front of the synagogue and prays aloud, so that everyone can hear him: “Thank you Lord that I am not like other men; I tithe, I don’t break the law, I do the right thing, etc etc” His reward is his own self-righteousness, but Jesus indicates that he does not go home justified before God.

The tax collector, who knows he is a sinner, stands at the back of the synagogue and says, “Lord have mercy on me a sinner.” He knows he has no right to claim that he has God’s approval.

Jesus says that he is the one who goes home justified, not the Pharisee. (Luke 18-9-14)

“When Jesus noticed how the guests chose the places of honor, He told them a parable: 'When you are invited to a wedding banquet, do not sit in the place of honor, in case someone more distinguished than you has been invited. Then the host who invited both of you will come and tell you, "Give this man your seat." And in humiliation, you will have to take the last place. But when you are invited, go and sit in the last place, so that your host will come and tell you, "Friend, move up to a better place." Then you will be honored in front of everyone at the table with you. For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and the one who humbles himself will be exalted.'“ Luke 14:7-11

This is a story about God’s kingdom, about how to find God’s favour: we are not able to earn God’s favour by assuming that we deserve it: we can only come to him assuming only that we do not deserve His favour, or any place of honour at His table, but must only take the least seat at His table. Then He will lift us up.

The people who go through the wide gate and travel on the broad road that leads to destruction are all saying to themselves, “I’m a good person,” “God approves of me,” “I will have a good reward in heaven,” “I do the right thing, not like those other people,” “I’m justified in what I do,” “I haven’t done anything wrong,” etc etc

The people who go through the small gate and travel on the narrow road are the ones who have a relationship with God, and is the only kind of relationship we can have with Him: they are the ones who say, “Lord have mercy on me a sinner.” These are the only people who are justified, because they are relying on God’s mercy and not on their own goodness.

Praise the Lord for His mercy!