It may be known to some of you that I write music, in addition to writing this substack.

This is my musical setting of the Nuremberg Code, written for choir and orchestra.

It was performed using Propellerhead Reason and East West Hollywood Choir.

I composed and recorded this during my enforced house-imprisonment during Covid, in the six months in which I was not allowed to go to work, or most other public places, because I exercised my rights under the Nuremberg Code and refused to take the experimental Covid injection.

Last week, an Australian Magistrate told Dr David Nixon in a hearing about his medical license that the “Nuremberg Code does not apply in Australia.”

Michael Gray Griffith’s article and video about this inspired me to put this up online, as well as David Nixon’s own article about the incident.