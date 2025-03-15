The Scarlet Pumpernickel has informed me of his latest missive, that he sent secretly to the ABC investigations team. I am mildly offended that he did not link to any First Fact Check articles, but really, First Fact Check is merely a second tier freedom warrior not really one of the seminal players.

This was his missive:

TGA lying through its back teeth

Sorry Auntie it's been a while since I've sent you one of my tips. But while I know my last set of tips about the Secret Truck Convoy in Canada might've taken a few days to have any effect on what the ABC published, but at least all the employees in the ABC and quite a few email recipients outside the ABC as well read my little missive, so thanks for spreading it around.

Now, the TGA is a government body you may have heard of: it is a tidy little government funded operation similar to the ABC in some respects: it not only has three letters in its name, but exists purely to spout government propaganda, in your case over the airwaves, in the case of the TGA, in the form of drug approvals.

This illustrious organisation has recently been caught lying rather spectacularly -- here is a link to their website denying what has now turned out to be completely factual:

https://www.tga.gov.au/news/media-releases/addressing-misinformation-about-excessive-dna-mrna-vaccines

Here is the Slovakian study indicating that the TGA narrative is completely counterfactual ie nonsense and misinformation if you want to use that word that has become completely emptied of content through constant misuse:

https://www.10letters.org/CzechResearch.pdf

Here are some commentaries on this subject. Anandamide i.e. Kevin McKernan is notably a great expert in gene manipulation, having years of expertise particularly in manipulating Marijuana genes, which the TGA has been smoking too much of:

https://anandamide.substack.com/p/once-again-dna-contamination-is-found

Julian Gillespie is a famous human rights lawyer but I suppose the ABC living in their propaganda bubble have never heard of him. I guess this is because the human rights infringed in Australia by the first paragraph of the Nuremberg code do not matter any more because truth is relative anyway, so we can call anyone nazis that we like - God bless Auntie ABC:

https://julesonthebeach.substack.com/p/slovak-government-confirms-dna-contamination?r=14ejyj&utm_medium=ios&triedRedirect=true

Here is more on the developing scandal of the reprobate TGA by a proper reporter Rebekah Barnett. In a decent Australia that still had any self-respect, she would be employed by the ABC, but I can't see that happening any time soon, can you, dear Auntie?

https://news.rebekahbarnett.com.au/p/breaking-australias-drug-regulator?utm_source=substack&utm_campaign=post_embed&utm_medium=web

Oh and I forgot -- she already exposed this story in December of 2024:

https://news.rebekahbarnett.com.au/p/bombshell-australian-drug-regulator

What a shame the ABC is no longer a news organisation but a propaganda mouthpiece for pharmaceutical companies. Oh hold on, have you checked that every news article you published in the past five years didn't contravene the ADVERTISING COMPLIANCE CHECKLIST FORM?

https://www.tga.gov.au/resources/resource/checklists/your-advertising-therapeutic-goods-compliant

The scarlet Pumpernickle - as generated by AI

Sent with Proton Mail secure email.