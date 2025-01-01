“But for you who fear My name, the sun of righteousness will arise with healing in its wings, and you will go out and leap like calves from the stall.” Malachi 4:2

I was in a dark mood early this morning when I woke up at 4:45am. I felt as though there was a ladder I simply can’t climb: I get to the second or third rung and fall back down to the bottom, perhaps even below the bottom, with everything I do.

All my troubles and failures and sorrows and the cross I must bear today of loneliness and rejection and solitude seem worse than any other year before. When I went to bed last night I felt as though I would be happy to be at home with Jesus in paradise, sitting on green pastures beside still waters, having fought the good fight and finished the race. But this is not my choice, nor something God wishes to grant me yet I suppose, for I woke up.

But I looked at the time — 4:45am — and remembered that there was a prayer meeting at sunrise, at 5am, and I thought to myself, what’s the next best to thing to being with Jesus in paradise, or even in Narnia perhaps with Aslan? It is being at the dawn prayer meeting on New Year’s Day with a scattered few friends praying for the year in a lovely park as the sun rises, so I hauled myself out of bed and got there somehow, just after 5am.

My Doctor for many years, now retired, founded the prayer meeting; he was there this morning.

It was good and encouraging.

I look at the coming year and I think, maybe this year will be better? Maybe there will fewer shocks and sorrows, and more achievements and successes: maybe it will be a year of resurrection.

I hope it is for you. Happy New Year.