The Wee Flea -- Beauty for ashes
Beauty for ashes — latest episode
The wee flea is just a lovely podcast - this latest one is really one of my favourites and brought the presence of God to me…
https://theweeflea.com/2025/11/21/beauty-for-ashes-6-the-ashes-denmark-and-polanski-persuading-putin/
This Danish piece of music from the episode is just lovely
And this wonderful interview with songwriter Matt Redman
https://theweeflea.com/2025/10/29/beauty-for-ashes-conversations-no-1-matt-redman-sadness-and-songs/
