Snopes says it’s all misinformation.

If you read Snokes, I mean Smokes, (i.e., what are they snoking?), oh sorry I mean, Snopes, you would think that the story that Biden is thinking of giving a preemptive pardon to Fauci is a complete fiction, misinformation.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/biden-pardons-fauci/

I’ve made a web archive of the snopes link in case it disappears.

But it’s underestimation-information actually!

It’s not misinformation, it’s underestimation-information!

Not only Fauci, but Schiff and Cheney might be pardoned too!

No, I’m not making this up. I wish I was. This is not just CHD and Eric Daught on X.com and domestic surveillance obsessed anonymous conservative and Breitbart making up this stuff.

Here it is on MSN:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-s-preemptive-pardons-could-include-fauci-cheney-what-to-know/ar-AA1vp6O5

politico:

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2024/12/04/biden-white-house-pardons-00192610

Associated Press has the full story: they tell us how we know these discussions are going on, and who has been saying what:

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday that Biden plans additional pardons before leaving office though she would not elaborate on the process. She repeatedly referenced “changing factors” that motivated the president to pardon his son despite promising he wouldn’t. She said Republicans have continued to try to see Hunter Biden investigated for an array of alleged offenses, a rationale that could support additional pardons for Biden aides and allies. It was two weeks ago that one of the president’s closest allies in Congress, Rep, Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, encouraged Biden to pardon his son Hunter. The morning after that conversation, Clyburn told Biden’s staff that he believed the president should also pardon those being targeted by Trump. “I was very forceful in my discussions with him about what I thought he ought to do regarding his son,” Clyburn said Friday. “But I also told them that I thought he ought to go even further, because all the noise about Jack Smith and Liz Cheney and Doctor Fauci and all of that.”

The farce continues

This is all a complete farce! Preemptive pardons for everyone! Come on guys, gather round, the big guy will pardon you, just in case you might have didn’t not do something wrong like you did, when you were mobilizing trunalimunumaprzure.

And the list of those who might be preemptively pardoned keeps getting longer and longer! I heard about Fauci, but then it was Cheney and Schiff, and Jack Smith as well.

This shows these people don’t take the law or government seriously!

This is actually the funniest thing I’ve ever heard.

Good grief, this is the way civilisation ends, not with a bang, but with a huge belly laugh as the rule of law topples over!

These people are completely insane. Babylon Bee couldn’t make up anything more farcical than this.

https://apnews.com/article/biden-pardons-retribution-trump-hunter-cheney-fauci-9f6fd6f05f7f6c8cead3a37ebadc8cba

New book coming out

This seems like a good time to mention that I’ll be publishing a new book soon. It’s satire; well I thought it was satire, but Monty Python couldn't make up anything more ridiculous than these preemptive pardons! Why doesn’t Joe Biden just preemptively pardon everyone? (Oh - hold on — for all who believe in Him, Jesus has already done that, on the cross - and that is no joke. ) (Actually, even though Proximal is satire, it is very much a Christian work. The satirists mentioned on the back cover are all Christians, with the exception of Joseph Heller, a Jew, and Terry Pratchett, who is not really a satirist and not really much of an inspiration except that he is quite ridiculously funny — oh, and Mad Magazine, which is more silly than Proximal is…)

Here’s the cover and the back blurb, in the present draft (there are a few errors in the back cover blurb, which I’ll fix presently); but I’ll probably be serialising this book for paid subscribers.

The few people who have read the book already, the editor and a few others, have found it hilarious. Well unless they were pretending to laugh to make me feel better.