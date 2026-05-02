Indictment of David Morens

Important news: Dr David Morens was Fauci’s closest advisor in the NIAID, and was I believe one of the less culpable of the group of scientists who were part of a conspiracy to write and publish a paper rubbishing the lab leak theory (Proximal Origin of SARS-COV2) when they knew darn well SARS-COV2 was almost 99% certainly a lab leak from the Wuhan lab, whose gain of function research Fauci had been funding and Western scientists had been collaborating in. David Morens also was unfortunate enough to have his emailed admission that he was following the advice of a woman who told him how to use gmail to hide your email trail published in the NIAID FOIA emails, unredacted.

He has been indicted by the US justice department for conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting.

Of course, he’s innocent until proven guilty.

Will he be a fall guy, or is it the beginning of a broader series of prosecutions? Here’s my article summarising the reasons to believe that Fauci and his cronies were hiding an awful lot of things.

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BBC Radio 4 broadcasts more fake news. (Is this really news?)

BBC Radio 4 has been caught rubbishing a peer reviewed, published paper demonstrating that there were serious safety signals in the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine trials. They brought on an expert in reproductive biology, Dr Vicky Male, who claims the authors of the paper never intended for it to be used to prove that the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines were not safe. This statement is not in the study as she claimed, and the authors themselves say that when people are saying the vaccines are not safe, they are using the study in exactly the way it was intended to be used.

It is so sad. The BBC was one of the most trusted news sources. Now, they are a joke in clown-world.

This great article on Brownstone, by Joseph Fraiman the lead author of the study, deals with her other objections as well.

Surgeon General of the Australian Defense Force says requirement is not coercion

In 12 March 2025 correcting evidence given at Senate Estimates and the associated Hansard transcript, Rear Admiral Sonya Bennett AM, RAN

Surgeon General said:

“Whilst we have a vaccination schedule that is a requirement for readiness, it is still a voluntary process.”

Intrepid Substacker Elizabeth Hart has written to Rear Admiral Sonya Bennett asking for clarification of this apparently self-contradictory statement.

New paper: Mental Health Diagnoses can make you more mentally ill

This is Professor Michael Inzlicht’s summary of what a new paper written by his PhD student Dasha Sandra (et al) says:

1.Awareness lowers the threshold for what counts as a disorder.

2. It trains people to scan their inner lives for symptoms and reinterpret normal distress as pathology.

3. Once someone adopts an illness identity, they behave in ways that confirm and deepen it.

In other words, labelling people, even labelling yourself, with an illness, may not help, it might make things worse.

Edited — to remove a mistake from one of the authors sharing on X. Fact checking is an imperfect art and people make mistakes.

This is the actual study:

https://psycnet.apa.org/doiLanding?doi=10.1037%2Fmac0000278

Here it is as shared by one of the authors on X — the link to the study so you can actually read it is embedded in the post:

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/550b09eae4b0147d03eda40d/t/69e642c4b9397d29485d6dfd/1776698087415/Why-mental-health-awareness-can-harm.pdf

This is another of their articles which is the one linked to in the original tweet from Michael Inzlicht, which is the wrong article. Honestly I think God made me get up at 3 am and check this one and correct it.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s44159-026-00532-7

Trump Assassin’s Tweets were just normal pathological leftist opinions

And here’s the hi-res footage of the shooter.

Cloud seeding is real

Washington post — using drones instead of planes to seed clouds with silver iodide might make the cloud seeding work better. "Scientists have been shooting particles into clouds since the 1940s, praying it will bring more rain and snow. While researchers agree that ‘cloud seeding’ can work in a laboratory setting, many have doubted how much precipitation it can generate in the real world. But that hasn’t stopped Western states from blasting silver iodide into the sky for decades, hoping it will relieve harsh droughts.”

https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2026/04/27/cloud-seeding-drones-rainmaker-utah

Rebel News Avi Yemeni starts a political party called Free Palestine in Victoria, Australia

For years, the leftist labor party in Victoria led by Premier Dan Andrews has been scamming voters; in the last State election, the party called “Sack Dan Andrews” gave its preferences to Dan Andrews. Apparently despite this practice being completely despicable, it’s actually completely legal.

Now Rebel News’ Avi Yemeni, an Israeli Jew and Australian citizen, has had his party listed on the ballots in a by-election — “Free Palestine” — in news interviews he says it means “Free Palestine from Hamas.” Also, Monica Smit has started a party called, “Save the Environment” which means, “Save the Environment from the Greens.” Both parties send their preferences to Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party.

https://www.rebelnews.com/avi_yemini_commits_a_murder_live_on_abc_radio

Note that the liberal party appears to have won, with a massive, massive surge to One Nation.

Islamists kill another pastor

Islamists have just slaughtered Pastor Rev. Ayuba Choji, his wife Chundung, and their two young children — Cyril and Endurance — in Plateau State, Nigeria.

Apocalypse Tracker

Apocalypse Tracker website — Kyle McDonald made an app for tracking whether the oligarchs are fleeing city centres — which is probably a good indicator if they know something we don’t. He seems to get his data from a good source. I don’t know if it would actually signal some sort of impending apocalypse if his subset of the private jets were in the sky all at once — it may show that people think an apocalypse is pending…

https://ews.kylemcdonald.net

Addendum — my interview with Michael Gray Griffith

Oh - and my interview with Michael Gray Griffith about what it was like living under Covid in Western Australia in 2021-2025 - it’s live!

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1615527563074085