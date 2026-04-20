FirstFactCheck

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Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
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Here's a Meme I made, in March of 2022... https://imgflip.com/i/67utr5

Props to his son for being honest, and speaking out - better late, than never.

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