Famous Violinist Nigel Kennedy says the Covid Vaccine turned him into a zombie and affected his career

https://dailysceptic.org/2026/04/17/covid-vaccine-was-worst-threat-to-my-career-and-turned-me-into-a-zombie-says-nigel-kennedy/

After taking my third Covid vaccine in 2021, I developed partial deafness for three months – not great in my trade. It also turned me into a zombie. I was falling asleep at 4pm every day and wasn’t in a fit state to play concerts. BoJo was partying away while the rest of us were having reactions to this unresearched vaccine.

He has had run-ins with the BBC over political correctness.

I caused friction in 2013 when the singer Joyce DiDonato declared she would be dedicating her performance “to transgender people around the world”. I subsequently dedicated my performance “to all the forgotten and displaced heteros”. I felt out of place as a heterosexual geezer with everyone proclaiming their sexual or life preferences when all we were meant to be doing was playing some music. I believe in a million types of genders, but I don’t want them rammed down my throat. Needless to say, I’ve never done a concert with those guys since. There’s a silent BBC ban in place…

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/02/09/cancelled-by-my-music-students-systemic-racism-jazz/

Concerning Claims that COVID Poses a Greater Risk of Myocarditis than Does Vaccination

A peer-reviewed article has been published in the journal Behavioral Health in which Josh Mitteldorf, Karl Jablonowski, and Brian Hooker look at sloppy, cherry-picked claims in a recent Lancet Study that Covid poses a greater risk of myocarditis than vaccines. The authors of the Lancet study swap out the Covid data for the period of vaccination for an earlier period in which the Covid variant was much worse and the risk of myocarditis was greater, thus obtaining the result they wanted. There was no attempt made to data-match subjects of the study, patients who had had Covid were not ruled out, and the obvious question, “Do vaccinated or unvaccinated children have a greater risk of myocarditis?” was not even asked.

https://jbehavioralhealth.com/article/Concerning+Claims+that+COVID+Poses+a+Greater+Risk+of+Myocarditis+than+Does+Vaccination

ABSTRACT A recent Lancet publication by 22 researchers from the British COVID Impact Consortium claimed in their Abstract that COVID-19, the disease, poses a greater childhood risk of cardiovascular injury, including myocarditis, than does the Pfizer mRNA vaccine against COVID. A more clinically relevant question would have been, do vaccinated or unvaccinated children have a greater risk of myocarditis? Though this would have been a simple computation from the data made available exclusively to them, the authors did not report this statistic. Instead, they created a sophisticated model, which generated the answer, buried in Table S16 of the Supplementary Materials: The risk from vaccination is twice as high as the risk from the disease. The authors swapped out the period of interest (the first 9 months of vaccine availability to minors) and compared an earlier time frame for the disease COVID with a later time frame for the vaccine. Thus they were able to generate the answer that they wanted. Though the error bars for these two risk calculations deeply overlap, they reported their result to a compliant press, which was eager to amplify it for public consumption. Data for this study are not available to other scholars for re-analysis.

Shane Warne died from the Covid vaccine, his son Jackson says

Famous Australian cricketer Shane Warne’s son ascribes his death to the Covid jab

Former Cleveland Clinic Clinical Director apologises to ALL his vaccinated patients

Dr. Daniel Neides, former Cleveland Clinic Medical Director, breaks down in tears and apologises to ALL his vaccinated patients for not providing informed consent.

Professor rebukes NIH for lab leak in private conference

In a leaked video from a private conference for NIH scientists which is included in the article, Simon Wain-Hobsons tells the NIH that the lab leak likely happened, and criticises Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci for “Professional Failure.” He points to the “Proximal Origins” paper and points out that Robert Redfield says it should be retracted.

Tau Braun’s recovery protocol for vax injured patients

I have no clue whether or not this works, but it contains common remedies such as Keto diet, Nattokinase, eggs, and adds anti-fungals and Lactoferrin, sulphurophane, and a bunch of other things, in a particular sequence.