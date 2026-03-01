People in communist countries used to believe the West would come and save them for years and years with nothing happening - Wurmbrand told stories of rumours in the prison in Rumania that it was only one month till the Americans invaded.

Iranians have been the same - for years they have been hoping the West would come and save them.

If the death of Khameini is also the end for Khameini’s regime then it is a good thing - no more shooting innocent protesters - no more dissidents being jailed - no more six year olds being married off to old men - no more burkhas - freedom for women to go to university - freedom for those Muslims who become Christians to go to church and worship openly.

Who can possibly disagree with this ?