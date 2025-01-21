Congratulations to freedom lovers in the USA ! It is certainly a hopeful day for the USA with Trump’s inauguration.

He has already pardoned almost 1500 January 6th protestors and commuted the sentences of 14 others to time already served, effectively setting them free. The text of the pardon reads: "This proclamation ends a grave national injustice that has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years and begins a process of national reconciliation.”

He has also exited the WHO and the Paris Climate Agreement, effectively freeing the American economy from unjust and ineffective restrictions, while promising to restart the fossil fuel industry in America.

This bodes well for the future of the USA. Would that we had politicians of this calibre in Australia.

Oh hold on… we do, at least in Western Australia. I’m still short by many signatures in order to register for the upper house in the upcoming West Australian elections. You have to be a resident of Western Australia on the electoral roll.

You just have to fill in this form here:

https://independentsforwa.com/declaration-of-support-andrew-partington/

After we receive it we send it to the Electoral commission, and then they’re destroyed after the election, so the information is not gathered.

My policies:

https://independentsforwa.com/candidates/#andrew-partington

We won’t be able to do as much as this guy! But we might at least make a small difference, at least in WA.