We Australians look at Trump across the Pacific ocean enviously, thinking why can’t our politicians look after Australia’s interests? The one great thing that Trump does is that he puts the United States first, and accordingly his policies are sensible and responsible.

I have long thought that free global trade cripples the Western World. Just like the US, Australia has long had a problem with losing jobs overseas. A friend of mine had a clothing business providing shirts to local store franchises, and she always bought Australian shirts, until around 2001 when all the local clothing manufacturers had moved their manufacturing to China. All those jobs simply disappeared from the Australian economy.

Some people I know have been saying, “Trump is unpredictable, irrational and irresponsible,” yet he has long floated the idea of protecting America’s jobs and industries. It is the logical thing to do, and thirty years ago, every nation had tariffs to protect local industries — in those days, Trump’s policies would have been considered rational. Until the idea came along that free trade benefitted everybody.

The current fall in stock prices is of course good for American manufacturing in terms of exports and a cheaper dollar. This is not financial advice; but I think the fall will be relatively temporary — in the long run as industry starts up again, America will benefit greatly.

It so happens that in 2004-5 Australia negotiated a free trade agreement with the United States. This agreement was still in effect when Trump put the 10% tariff on every foreign country’s goods including Australia.

To many of us at the time, the free trade agreement seemed to be weighted heavily in the favour of the US. One thing that rankled greatly, particularly in the arts and literary community in Australia, was that our government negotiated away our 50 year copyright term, changing the term of copyright to 75 years, which is the term of copyright in the US. This was done primarily to protect Disney, which was about to lose Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.

Albanese appears as a weak, pathetic man: when Trump put the 10% tariff on Australian goods, all he could think to say was essentially, “This is not the act of a friend.” Trump doesn’t owe Australia his loyalty — that his first loyalty is the US is understandable and quite rational, considering the outrageous ways that the rest of the world has exploited American goodwill over the years (eg NATO being funded mostly by the US and the European nations putting little into the pot.)

Albanese’s plan to put millions and billions of dollars into industries affected by the tariffs is stupid, it is simply the left’s trying to solve everything by making magic money appear out of thin air, and is guaranteed to contribute to inflation.

What Albanese should have said was, “Well, it looks as though the free trade agreement is over. Tomorrow we will cut the copyright term back to 50 years.”

Then all of Hollywood and Disney especially would be crying out to Trump to end the 10% tariffs on Australia’s exports to the US.