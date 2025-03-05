From his recent speech to congress:

My administration is also working to protect children from toxic ideologies in our schools. A few years ago, January Littlejohn and her husband discovered that their daughter’s school had secretly socially transitioned their 13-year-old little girl. Teachers and administrators conspired to deceive January and her husband while encouraging their daughter to use a new name and pronouns--they/them pronouns, actually — or without telling January, who is here tonight and is now a courageous advocate against this form of child abuse. January, thank you. Thank you.

Stories like this are why, shortly after taking office, I signed an executive order banning public schools from indoctrinating our children with transgender ideology. I also signed an order to cut off all taxpayer funding to any institution that engages in the sexual mutilation of our youth. And now, I want Congress to pass a bill permanently banning and criminalizing sex changes on children and forever ending the lie that any child is trapped in the wrong body. This is a big lie. And our message to every child in America is that you are perfect exactly the way God made you.

https://apnews.com/article/trump-speech-congress-transcript-751b5891a3265ff1e5c1409c391fef7c