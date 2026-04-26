At the Washington Hilton ballroom on Saturday evening, a few hours ago, a shooter stormed the event and fired shots in the lobby. Trump, Melania, J.D. Vance and the people sitting at the Whitehouse table were evacuated. Guests hid under tables.

No one was hurt; there were no injuries to Trump or any guests. The shooter has been apprehended and taken into custody. He was carrying a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives. The dinner will be rescheduled in a month.

The incident happened near the lobby magnetometer screening.

The alleged gunman is Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, and is now in custody. One officer was shot, but was protected by a bulletproof vest.

Trump posted a picture of Cole Thomas Allen being arrested on Truth Social:

Erica Kirk, who was a guest at the dinner, was heard saying, “I just want to go home” as she was leaving the event in tears.

Trump gave a press conference a few hours after the incident in which he praised the quick response of law enforcement and the Secret Service.

He also pointed out that this is why the Whitehouse needs a ballroom.

And we looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight and I will say, you know, it’s not a particularly secure building. And I didn’t want to say this, but this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we’re planning at the White House. It’s actually a larger room and it’s a much more secure. It’s got it’s drone proof. If it’s bulletproof glass, we need the ballroom. That’s why secret service, that’s why the military are demanding it. They’ve wanted the ballroom for 150 years for lots of different reasons. But today’s a little bit different because today we need levels of security that probably nobody’s ever seen before. But everyone owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to the courage of law enforcement, the the law enforcement and working with the DC police. And we just spoke with the mayor and when we’re finished, the police chief is going to take over and discuss it also from their viewpoint, but they also performed exactly as they were supposed to. and you see the attacker in different positions, but you also see the attacker totally subdued and under control.

He spoke about Pete Hegseth as well.

Pete was there. Pete didn't want any help. He didn't want anybody to help him. He doesn't want anybody to help him. But he did get some, didn't you?

He said the gunman is a “sick person, a very sick person,” and pointed out that the event pulled Democrats and Republicans together.

It’s really, it was really based on free speech and our constitution. But I said ver importantly that we’ll do it again within the next 30 days and we’ll make it bigger and better and even nicer. So, I just want to thank everybody that was involved. I also want to thank the press, the media. Uh you’ve been very responsible in your coverage. I will say…