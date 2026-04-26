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Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
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See also: https://www.youtube.com/live/axBJAX4CRgE

https://youtu.be/c8zbO0oR3As

https://www.youtube.com/live/C13Zuomud-Q

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Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
4d

https://youtube.com/shorts/mMqkk_7PKG0

Everyone will have a take from their own subject positions, and their own implicit biases... Please note - 1st WHCD Trump attended. His spokes liar announced that there would be "shots fired". The gunman who never made it into the room had a picture on his Instagram, of him in an "IDF" sweater.

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