Panorama released a documentary called “Trump: a second chance” on October 28, 2024, just before the 2024 election, in which they edited Trump’s January 6th speech to make it sound like he was explicitly calling for violence.

WHAT TRUMP SAID at 12:16pm:

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

WHAT TRUMP SAID at 1:10pm:

“Most people would stand there at 9 o’clock in the evening and say I wanna thank you very much, and they go off to some other life, but I said something’s wrong here, something’s really wrong, can’t have happened, and we fight.

“We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not gonna have a country any more.”

PANORAMA EDIT (concatenating both quotes):

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.”

UK Parliament chips in

This deceptive edit was recently brought to the UK Parliament’s attention, and Dame Caroline Dinenage chairman of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, asked the BBC to respond.

“The BBC clearly has serious questions to answer regarding both its editorial standards and the way in which concerns are handled by senior management.

“The corporation must set the benchmark for accurate and fair reporting, especially in a media landscape where it is all too easy to find news presented in a less than impartial way.

“The committee needs to be reassured that those at the very top of the BBC are treating these issues with the seriousness they deserve and taking decisive steps to uphold the corporation’s reputation for integrity and public trust.”

BBC Execs resign

On Sunday November 9, two BBC executives have already resigned, Tim Davie, head of the BBC, and Deborah Turness, head of news.

The chairman of the BBC, Samir Shah, issued a formal apology: “With hindsight, it would have been better to take more formal action. We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action. The BBC would like to apologize for that error of judgment.”

Trump threatens to sue

On Monday November 10, Trump has demanded an official apology, retraction of the documentary, as well as monetary restitution for damage to his reputation, and has threatened a $1 Billion lawsuit if they don’t comply with his demands by November 14th.

Australia’s ABC weighs in

Australia’s ABC did a fairly biased report on this incident, failing to quote the actual words of the offending edit, and concludes their article by saying the BBC is trusted in Britain.

I’m pretty sure the ABC is a trusted news source in Australia too; to exactly the same degree.