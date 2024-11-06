Associated Press has called the election for Trump, so it’s official.

I feel positive - especially knowing Robert F Kennedy will have a lot to do with managing the health agencies - this is great news - the Australian TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration - Australia’s version of the FDA) has no original thoughts of their own and does no original research - they just follow slavishly every decision of the FDA.

Pray for Trump, friends.

God is the one who is in control. Many dangers and temptations will beset President Trump - if he falls into hubris and pride it would be a disaster for the whole world - but we must trust God in good times and bad…

This not the bee article hits the nail on the head in my opinion:

https://notthebee.com/takes/on-kings-and-the-turning-of-events-a-final-thought-before-election-day

Pray for God to have mercy on Donald Trump and turn his heart towards the Lord Jesus Christ in gratitude and humility and pray that Trump would seek to know and do God’s will during his time as President - God has ordained this result, which is one many of us prayed for - therefore may God have mercy on the USA and the world and bless the President elect. This is what I’m praying for.

A strange thing to note: https://ouramazinggrace.net is down right now. Scott Schara has often said that the freedom movement is as much of a deception as the left and that Trump’s Presidency will all end in deception and ultimately the antichrist sitting on the throne of God (I myself belueve it’s more likely that Trump will turn out to be a middling to good and even great President but that things will muddle along as before - of course only God knows - nonetheless Scott is right about one thing: we must all ultimately have our trust in God, not in any fallible, sinful human person; the word of God tells us in Psalm 146:3-5-

“Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help. His breath goeth forth, he returneth to his earth; in that very day his thoughts perish. Happy is he that hath the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the Lord his God:”

but it’s just odd that Scott’s site has gone down right now….

I have a strange feeling in the Spirit right now: some momentous things are happening, not all of them good…. Pray! 🙏 Prayer is powerful.

Pray that God will put His protective wings over His remnant…. Pray that God will turn the hearts of the peoples of this earth towards the infinitely wise, righteous and just ruler who reigns in heaven, the Lord Jesus Christ….

Addendum: They sang How Great Thou Art at the after election party!

I find this mightily encouraging! May they continue on the same footing as they began.