Dr Andrew Huff, a scientist who had a career in the military and the CIA, was employed as a senior scientist at Eco Health Alliance from 2014 - and was promoted to vice president before he resigned in 2016, after discovering that the main purpose and business of the company was not environmental protection but gain of function research and espionage.

You may remember EcoHealth Alliance - they were heavily implicated in the creation of Covid in the lab. All the unique features of the virus that show it was created rather than a natural mutant (eg the furin cleavage site and the downstream lack of variability in the RNA at crucial points, etc) were mentioned in a proposed grant application Project Defuse from EcoHealth Alliance to DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency).

Andrew Huff is a principled scientific insider who knows Ralph Baric and Peter Daszak. This is one of Tucker’s best interviews, and Andrew Huff is well worth listening to.

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-andrew-huff