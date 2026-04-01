Great Britain - overnight your phone becomes a child’s phone

In Britain iOS26.4 is requiring iPhone and iPad users to upload identity documents or use credit card verification in order to prove their age, before using the internet or social media. Those who do not confirm their age or are found to be underage have web content filters turned on automatically. OfCom, the UK’s government appointed watchdog called it a ‘real win for children and for families’.

The message users see is: “UK law requires you to confirm you are an adult to change content restrictions” Those who do not confirm their age have web content filters turned on automatically.

Silkie Carlo of Big Brother Watch put out a statement criticising this new feature:

It is absolutely outrageous that, overnight, Apple has put a chokehold on Britons' freedom to search the internet, access information and use apps unless they provide sensitive ID documents. This means 35 million Brits who have paid hundreds or even thousands of pounds for Apple tech suddenly now have a child’s device unless they comply with invasive demands for personal information that go far beyond what UK law requires. Apple has crossed the Rubicon with this software update which is more like ransomware, holding customers hostage to ID demands that are invasive, exclusionary and unnecessary. Children’s online safety is vital but requires better parental controls and thoughtful tech responsibility – not sweeping, draconian, shock demands by foreign companies for all of our IDs and credit cards.

It is not merely pornography that becomes inaccessible — which I think is an excellent outcome incidentally; in 21 US states, major porn sites have geoblocked the state when they required credit card identification to access the site — however culturally and politically important images and sites have also been affected. Things that are reportedly blocked include Goya’s painting, “Saturn eating his son”, jokes about Keir Starmer, the Roman author Livy, non-violent Ukraine war footage, Vexillology (site for flag lovers), World War II subreddit, and the X thread about the Online Safety Act, and… you guessed it, Substack. And furthermore, according to Big Brother Watch, some porn sites are not blocked, which is supposed to be the whole purpose.

Australia - out of an abundance of caution I recommend not updating to iOS26.4 until the situation becomes clear

Regarding the situation in Australia — the legal situation here is very similar to Great Britain, and I do not know if iOS26.4 is requiring the same intrusive and inconvenient identity verification. Out of an abundance of caution my recommendation is, don’t update to iOS26.4 until the situation becomes clear. If people start complaining that this has happened here too, don’t update.

Updates can be found under Settings/General/Software Update/Automatic Updates

If you’re trying to avoid this feature, you should also turn off Beta Updates in the same section if it is turned on.

Has Apple already rolled out these measures in Australia?

It is possible of course, that Apple has already rolled out these measures in Australia by requiring a credit card or age verification via biometric data — a fingerprint scan should be enough to tell how old you are, from the size of the finger I would expect — something that seems intrusive. About four weeks ago Apple required me to perform a fingerprint scan to continue browsing on my iPhone.

A mitigating factor

One mitigating factor is that Apple claims that it keeps all biometric data on the iPhone and does not outsource any of it. Such assurances are only meaningful so long as Apple appears trustworthy to its customers.

Apple proves sneaky — again.

But it seems quite sneaky to me, that Apple has brought in such an intrusive measure in Great Britain as a fractional update rather than a full iOS update to iOS 27, which would really be more logical considering the magnitude of the change.

This reminds me of a past scandal involving Apple’s lack of transparency, such as when they slowed down old iPhones just before a new iPhone release, something critics said was to make you think that you needed the new iPhone — this actually went to court in the US and Apple ended up making a payout to its customers. Apple said it did this in order to save batteries, but it was the timing of the slow-down that was suspicious in those days, as it happened not before a new iOS release but before the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference when the new iPhones were released.

On the other hand, Apple has fought to protect users’ privacy.

However Apple has also at times fought the demands of governments to compromise users’ privacy. In a court case that was held secretly in the UK beginning in March 2025, the UK government tried to force Apple to compromise its iCloud security. Ultimately Apple won that court case in August of 2025.

Disappointing

Nonetheless, Apple’s compliance in the identity verification battle in the UK looks to be disappointing, on the face of it.

I actually love Apple devices and particularly the way they work: airdrop is brilliant, for instance, and many of the features of iOS seem to me to be light years ahead of the corresponding Android/Windows ecosystem in usability and user-friendliness. So in fact, that is why I find this sort of news incredibly disappointing. They are still great devices; however how long will people keep using them when coercion and government interference keep on happening?