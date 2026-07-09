Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on September 10, 2025.

Below is a video of some Turning Point USA guys, who are continuing Charlie Kirk’s podcast, talking about the preliminary hearings for the murder trial of Tyler Robinson, the man who is alleged to have shot Charlie Kirk.

Preliminary hearings decide which evidence is allowed in court.

Candace Owens has been disseminating grievous lies about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and has even been claiming that Tyler Robinson never stepped foot on the University campus. Some of the footage that has been allowed in the trial and also disseminated publicly now shows Tyler Robinson at the University on repeated occasions, including the day of the shooting. Utah Valley University is 200 miles from Tyler Robinson’s home.

I believe Candace Owens’ claims have influenced the judge to make the unusual decision to release this footage before the trial, because her false claims have such a high viewership.

They also discuss the undeniable fact that Charlie Kirk was murdered because he was a Christian with a particular political point of view — Tyler Robinson, who was in a gay relationship and apparently hated Charlie Kirk because of his religious views — if the trial finds this to be true, then it would be aggravated murder.

They are also allowing DNA evidence from the towel wrapped around the rifle found hidden near the Utah Valley University campus, which matches Tyler Robinson and his trans lover Lance Twiggs.

They also interview a jury consultant, Jo-Allan Demetrius, who has worked on large murder trials in the past including the widely publicised O.J.Simpson trial in 1995. Demetrius talks about the difference social media makes in trials these days. She says the biggest danger for jury selection is that someone who has a hidden agenda may scrub their social media beforehand.

There are two phases in a capital trial: the guilt phase and then the punishment phase. This influences jury selection, because the death penalty is still on the table in Utah.

https://rumble.com/v7cesju-tyler-robinson-hearing-aftermath-day-2-tatum-jobob-dimitrius-7.7.2026.html

ADDENDUM

I have added this after publishing this post. Here the TPUSA guys discuss Candace Owens’ bizarre coverage of the trial; she is still trying to cast doubt on the overwhelming evidence that has come to light:

https://rumble.com/v7cgo2w-alex-marlow-on-candace-owens-trial-coverage-and-lance-twiggs-limited-immuni.html

They say Candace is acting like a cult leader, which in my opinion is correct. She is keeping everything very vague, and it is also worth noting that she is likely making a lot of money from views of her video and coverage, which her followers follow fanatically closely.

Freedom of speech is essential to democracy, and much as we might think Candace Owens ought to stop spreading lies, the fact that she is able to continue is a testament to the First Amendment in the United States.

Here is the Charlie Kirk Show analysis of day 3.

They have footage of Tyler Robinson climbing up onto the roof as well.

Tyler Robinson’s own mother identified him from one of the incriminating videos.

Jeffery Nyman on behalf of the Kirk Family said that “to not be transparent here, to not be open, to not let the world see what happened, will create doubt about and distrust in the judicial system” - he asked the judge to allow the legal process to be played out in the public arena.

https://rumble.com/v7cgl1g-tyler-robinson-hearing-aftermath-day-3-wheeler-hansen-posobiec-7.8.2026.html