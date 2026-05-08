The US War Dept UFO files have been released, and there are some interesting anomalous objects. The website is https://www.war.gov/UFO/. I’ve started perusing the files. So far there is nothing that I would say is unexpected, or out of the ordinary in a sense, when compared with UFO pictures and sightings from other non-geovernment sources over the years.

On the actual introduction page is a few photos.

This one is certainly interesting; taken by Apollo 17 astronauts. These three objects, magnified from a tiny piece of the image, are certainly not stars, but in fact very bright objects. Lunar photographs are unable to show stars in fact, the contrast in brightness being too great between the sunlit lunar surface during the day and the dim distant stars, for the camera to capture.

ARCHIVAL IMAGERY FROM THE APOLLO 17 MISSION TO THE MOON. THE YELLOW BOX CONTAINS AN ENLARGED AREA OF THE ORIGINAL PHOTO IN WHICH THREE LIGHTS ARE VISIBLE ABOVE THE LUNAR TERRAIN.

This football shaped object is quite splendid in its own way as well. It is hard to work out what it might be.

U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND REPORTED UAP THAT RESEMBLES A FOOTBALL-SHAPED BODY NEAR JAPAN.

This image while superficially interesting is not as fantastic as it looks at first sight: while the location is real, the object in the photo is an artists rendering, however the incident is notable because the sighting was corroborated by multiple witnesses.

ACTUAL SITE PHOTO WITH FBI LAB RENDERED GRAPHIC OVERLAY DEPICTING CORROBORATING EYEWITNESS REPORTS FROM SEPTEMBER 2023 OF AN APPARENT ELLIPSOID BRONZE METALLIC OBJECT MATERIALIZING OUT OF A BRIGHT LIGHT IN THE SKY, 130-195 FEET IN LENGTH, AND DISAPPEARING INSTANTANEOUSLY.

Some of the documents are quite simply gems from a bygone age.

For instance, this letter, from Mrs Florence Dow, who says, “I consider myself a true American, I am told my ancestors go back to a Gr Gr Gr Grandmother who was an Indian Squaw and I’m proud of it….” She subscribed for 12 issues of AFSCA’s circular for the princely price of $3, and says, “Having received & read my first issue I feel it isn’t just what it appears on the surface. I can’t say just why, but with my limited idea of how communists operate it strikes me it is backed by them.”



The issue is its own special kind of unique thing, and makes me nostalgic for the days of print media in some ways, especially for these types of magazines that used to be available on the magazine stands in the local newsagent:

But what really made me laugh was the very first page I happened to look at, page 7 of this release, which just happened to be this little gem, and it made me ask if we’re being trolled just a little bit… !

Addendum: It’s probably a typo — Clinton Stein is probably the actual name; there are a few Clinton Steins listed in the obituaries who would fit the general age range, particularly Clinton L Stein, who was born in 1922 and was in the army, then started two sign-writing businesses in Phoenix (perhaps), which might be a good cover for an FBI agent I guess. The Phoenix field office first opened in 1919, so by 1952 it was well established.

This was not in the files, it’s AI generated to express what came to mind for me —

AI generated Image - Agent “Hilary” Clintonstein, in 1952. She turns up everywhere!

https://www.war.gov/medialink/ufo/release_1/65_hs1-834228961_62-hq-83894_section_7.pdf