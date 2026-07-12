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biologyphenom
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One only has to search for UK and Scottish COVID-19 inquiry testimony to see the sheer lack of interest throughout all media but particularly the prominent UK 'alt' media. Most outlets have been in full knowledge of my stack for a good 18 months. The inquiries and what they represent are definitely a no go area as a topic for serious discussion. The upcoming edition of the light paper will be worth checking out. https://substack.com/@thelightpaper/note/c-290378024

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