At this link, about half-way down the page, is an excellent 43 minute summary, part 2, of the highlights of the UK Covid inquiry; it is compressed from over 100 hours of testimony.

Some of these moments are very disturbing.

Here is the link: UK COVID-19 Inquiry|The Most Shocking Moments 2024-2026 Part-2

Here is Part 1 by the way.

Biologyphenom, who compiled these videos, say the media landscape is certainly working against the public interest.

Blanket DNACPR orders

Blanket DNACPR orders (do not resuscitate ) were applied to groups. Many people provided evidence that DNACPR orders were applied on family members without their knowledge and consent. These were not isolated incidents. Families were threatened with ceiling of care. People were refused access to intensive care or ventilation.

SUSAN LYONS - John’s Campaign, Care rights UK and the Patients Association. 10 Jul 2025

18 min 05 seconds in the video

QUESTIONER: Can I please ask you about DNACPR decisions please? You received a letter from Sarah’s GP surgery, asking you to confirm your preferences. This is the first letter you received. How did you feel when you received that letter?

SUSAN LYONS: Oh, I was incandescent. As I said, I’d come across in the NHS before this tacit attitude that the resources were wasted on her. For instance, they wouldn’t pin her collarbone when she broke it. And I just thought this is just another example of the NHS seeing her as a second class citizen. And although she has human rights under the human rights act, these were being disregarded, really. And you know, she was a healthy young woman in her 20s apart from the epilepsy, and at that time, she was in better health than the rest of us. So I had suspicions that for her, it would be no more than flu. And I didn’t see why I should agree to a DNACPR for a healthy young woman in her 20s.

Professor Stephen Barclay Expert in palliative care 30 July 2025

27 min 33 sec in the video

QUESTION: I’ve heard a great deal about how decisions, for example, of DNACPR should be individualised. What this letter seems to be doing is lumping people together. Is that one of your concerns?

STEPHEN BARCLAY: Huge concern. Yes. I don’t know the context of this and whether this was it says it was from the Royal Society of Mencamp which it was possibly to a learning disability setting, which is even more worrying. But um, yes, I think it is very scary. It is a blanket form of decision making which goes against all the core principles of good clinical practice. And it may be that for an individual, after discussion, the outcome would be not for resuscitation. But it must be on an individual basis, not this population have dementia, or, this population have learning disability. Therefore, No. I mean that is shh — sorry — I’m going to use the word shocking.

(so English!)

‘‘Midazolam and morphine were given to my mum without my consent.’’

-Martina Ferguson UK COVID Inquiry|26 Nov 2024

‘‘I’ve have had patients who have had significant health problems following their COVID vaccination.’’

-GP Gail Cunningham-Scottish COVID Inquiry|17 May 2024

‘‘People were significantly pressured into taking the vaccine…I believe that this is wrong and infringed on individuals rights to make an informed decision.’’

-Suzanne Napier-Scottish COVID Inquiry|9 May 2024