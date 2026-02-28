Operation Shield of Judah

Trump has given a press conference: the US is attacking Iran.

Israel and the US launched joint pre-emptive strikes on Iran early today (Feb 28, 2026), codenamed Operation Shield of Judah. Explosions hit downtown Tehran, targeting Khamenei’s offices and ministries and the airport, Isfahan, Qom and Tabriz. Targets were nuclear & military sites to neutralise threats.

Israeli Defense Ministry Katz says the operations are “to remove threats.” Trump has said the US has begun “major combat operations.”

Iran airspace has been closed, they have vowed to retaliate. The strikes are ongoing and Israel is on emergency alert.

Mossad has launched a Farsi telegram channel to share news with their “Iranian brothers and sisters”.

Trump: “Finally to the great, proud people of Iran: I say to you tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand… when we are finished take over your government. It will be yours to take — this will be probably your only chance for generations. For many years you have asked for America’s help but you never got it. No President was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a President who is giving you what you want; so let’s see how you respond. America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force — now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is now within your reach. This is the time for action. Do not let it pass…”

This is the full speech, on X:

https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/2027650127557546265?s=12&t=ICGXpi5dFIkrBsGUBhAgFg

Israelis in Tel Aviv holding the Sabbath worship in bunkers as they await the Iranian retaliation:

https://x.com/Saul_Sadka/status/2027661066008674715

Statement from Reza Pahlavi II the exiled Shah of Iran

@PahlaviReza

My dear compatriots,



Decisive moments lie before us.



The assistance that the President of the United States had promised to the brave people of Iran has now arrived. This is a humanitarian intervention, and its target is the Islamic Republic, its apparatus of repression, and its machinery of killing—not the country and great nation of Iran.



However, despite the arrival of this assistance, the final victory will still be achieved by us. It is we, the people of Iran, who will finish this task in this final battle. The time to return to the streets is approaching.



Now that the Islamic Republic is collapsing, my message to the country’s military, law enforcement, and security forces is clear:



You have sworn an oath to protect Iran and the Iranian nation, not the Islamic Republic and its leaders. Your duty is to defend the people, not to defend a regime that has taken our homeland hostage through repression and crime. Join the nation and help ensure a stable and secure transition. Otherwise, you will sink with Khamenei’s ship and his crumbling regime.



And my message to the President of the United States, President Trump, is this:



The honorable people of Iran, despite the brutal repression and killings carried out by this regime, stood bravely for nearly two months. I now ask you to exercise the utmost possible caution to preserve the lives of civilians and my compatriots. The people of Iran are your natural allies and the allies of the free world, and they will not forget your assistance during the most difficult period of Iran’s contemporary history.



And to you, my dear compatriots in Iran:



In these sensitive hours and days, more than ever we must remain focused on our ultimate goal: reclaiming Iran.



I ask you, for now, to remain in your homes and remain calm and safe. Stay alert and ready to return to the streets for the final action at the appropriate time, which I will communicate to you.



Follow my messages through social media and satellite media. If disruptions occur in the internet and satellite broadcasts, I will remain in contact with you via radio.



We are very close to final victory. I hope to be with you as soon as possible so that together we may reclaim Iran and rebuild it.



Long live Iran.

Reza Pahlavi

https://x.com/PahlaviReza/status/2027666258393444399

https://x.com/RyanSaavedra/status/2027643840551870926

https://x.com/persianjewess/status/2027661294791467262