In April 2019, Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden (Joe at the time was ‘increasing his assets’ with speaking tours and books, now US President), left his laptop for repair at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware. By October 2020, Hunter Biden hadn’t come back to retrieve his laptop, so John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the computer shop, looked into the contents of the laptop to see if he could find any clues as to how to find the owner and return the laptop.

Finding emails, photographs and home movies that incriminated Hunter Biden in criminal activities, John Paul Isaac handed the laptop over to the FBI for them to investigate, while also giving a copy of the contents to Rudy Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York and President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

The New York Post was the first to break this story and to publish some of the contents. At the time, the 2020 US Election was in full swing, and the laptop contents - which included very incriminating videos of some fairly unsavoury activities that we won’t go into and emails that indicated Hunter Biden was passing a share of millions of dollars in what appeared to be bribes along to his father from Burisma, a huge Ukrainian energy company of which Hunter Biden was a board member - could have changed the course of the US Election.

It seems to be quite a puzzle, really, as to how Hunter Biden became a board member of the multi-million dollar company despite being at that time in his life essentially a grifter and drug addict, if the contents of his laptop released on the New York Post are anything to go by. Hunter Biden has a law degree from Yale, and has managed companies before - so he didn’t come into that position without any experience. Some very suspicious interactions with Burisma regarding his father benefiting from his position are very difficult to write off. But that’s what the New York Times did for more than a year.

It was the New York Post that broke the story, reporting on 14th October 2020, “ an email obtained by The Post shows a senior Burisma executive thanking Hunter for the opportunity to meet Joe Biden just 12 months after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month. ‘Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,’ wrote top Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi in the April 17, 2015, email.”

Tony Bobulinski, Hunter’s business partner, confirmed that the emails bearing his name were legitimate right after the New York Post’s first report.

Doubt was cast on the contents of the laptop from all the official quarters, however, including fifty former intel officials who signed a letter saying it was Russian disinformation. Jen Psaki, the present Whitehouse press secretary, formerly an intrepid reporter with CNN, posted this gem at the time, with a lovely photograph of Hunter Biden looking cleancut and professional:

NBC News said, “The disinformation campaign appears to have been successful in its goal of generating a smear against the former vice president's son. According to Google Trends, "human trafficking" is now the third-most common related search term for "Hunter Biden" in the last year, after "laptop" and "New York Post," which point to search interest around the unconfirmed allegations that a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden contained evidence of crimes.”

Facebook and Twitter stopped the articles from being shared, calling them Russian disinformation. Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent called the story, "Trump's fake new Biden scandal," and said the allegations were "laughably weak."

The New York Times claimed that the story was Russian disinformation, and that intelligence agencies warned that Russian intelligence was using Rudy Giuliani to spread falsehoods about the Bidens, saying, “Mr. Trump and Mr. Giuliani have promoted unsubstantiated claims about Mr. Biden that have aligned with Russian disinformation efforts, and Mr. Giuliani has met with a Ukrainian lawmaker whom American officials believe is a Russian agent.”

OUR HOSTILE WITNESS: THE NEW YORK TIMES, FINALLY ADMITS THE STORY IS TRUE.

As I have said before, the hostile witness is the most important proof that something is true. The question is, what changed? Something big must be in the works; the New York Times feels like they have to report on this story now; it must be because of what is soon going to happen. (*Margot Cleveland at The Federalist agrees with my take on this; she has written a good article about what this might indicate.)

So it is that, in a long article about the FBI investigation into Hunter Biden which is progressing, the New York Times seems to have suddenly discovered that the emails were true. They talk about Hunter Biden’s “work for Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy company” which “became a flashpoint in his father’s race in 2020 against President Donald J. Trump and helped set off the events that led to Mr. Trump’s first impeachment.”

The New York Times mentioned the “emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.” It’s so timely of the New York Times to uncover these emails, that the New York Post and the Daily Mail, much more reputable newspapers it turns out, got hold of more than a year ago.

The New York Times seem to have discovered Hunter’s references to his father in these emails. It is new information to them but it’s old information to anybody who reads the real media, which today is not the New York Times apparently. “In one email …Hunter Biden indicated that the forthcoming announcement of a trip to Ukraine by Vice President Biden — who is referred to in the email as ‘my guy,’ but not by name — should ‘be characterized as part of our advice and thinking — but what he will say and do is out of our hands.’”

MARK ZUCKERBERG FINALLY ADMITS THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY IS TRUE

Mark Zuckerberg is possibly the most influential and famous of the hostile witnesses who have admitted that the story is true. Being the owner and director of Facebook, which suppressed this story at the time, it is hard to avoid coming to the conclusion that Zuckerberg must be under extraordinary pressure to admit that the Hunter Biden laptop story is true. Whether it is that he can see that a Kamala Harris presidency would be a disaster for America, or whether he can see in the unreleased Facebook statistics that the vast majority of public opinion is now against the vaccine mandates and the ridiculous Democrat nomination first of Biden as President and now of Kamala Harris, one can only feel that Zuckerberg has been overwhelmed by either the force of truth or the necessity of changing sides in order to salvage his position.

Or, perhaps he is trying to forestall a looming disaster for himself and his organisation if Trump wins the 2024 election, which will result in Robert F Kennedy being given an important post in the administration, Mark Zuckerberg admitted to censoring Covid posts and that the Biden-Harris administration asked him to do so, that Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story, and that Facebook apparently seems to have aided the Democrats’ electioneering.

If anyone knows where public opinion is tending at a particular time, Zuckerberg does, and if he feels the necessity to justify his past actions, one can only conclude that public opinion has swung far to the other side, now, and that people are justifiably irate that Facebook suppressed information that they actually needed to know.

Despite the general self-justificatory tone of this letter, one feels that there might even be a smidgeon of real repentance behind this mealy-mouthed expression of regret. One can only hope that this is so, for the sake of Mark Zuckerberg’s soul.

CORRECTED FACT CHECK HALL OF FAME -

THE TOO LITTLE TOO LATE AWARD GOES TO THE NEW YORK TIMES!

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/16/us/elections/trump-is-said-to-have-been-warned-that-giuliani-was-conveying-russian-disinformation.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/16/us/politics/hunter-biden-tax-bill-investigation.html

And MARK ZUCKERBERG’S ORGANISATIONS:

Meta / Facebook

THE UNCORRECTED FACT CHECK HALL OF INFAMY - STILL UNCORRECTED AS OF 2024!!!

1) HALL OF MEALY MOUTHED PATHETIC FAKE FACT CHECK CORRECTIONS THAT HIDE THE TRUTH ABSOLUTE INFAMY

https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/10/15/hunter-biden-laptop-giuliani/

Snopes adds a paragraph hidden in the middle of the article about the recent New York Times confirmation of the story, but leave the conclusion the same, making it look like the story is untrue. This is the most pathetic example of fact check correction I’ve ever seen - how contemptible.

Snopes doesn’t even deserve a link. How disgustingly dishonest. This is how their fact check ends, as if there was any doubt at all about these emails:

We sent questions to the Post’s editors asking how the Post verified the authenticity of the hard drive’s contents and why it included personal images from it which were not pertinent to the story. We will update if we hear back.

And it’s perfectly clear why Joe Biden’s son smoking a crack pipe might be interesting, wouldn’t you think?

Here is a screen shot of their complete dishonesty. I wonder why they need to beg for money? Don’t ever bother going to Snopes ever again.

2) STILL UNCORRECTED EVEN AFTER MORE FACTS HAVE COME OUT HALL OF INFAMY

https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/inside-campaign-pizzagate-hunter-biden-n1244331

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/10/19/hunter-biden-story-russian-disinfo-430276

https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000175-4393-d7aa-af77-579f9b330000

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-12-10/joe-bidens-son-hunter-facing-federal-investigation-over-taxes/12969352

& I haven’t even scratched the surface of the plethora of mainstream news organisations that failed to report this story as true at the time, despite the many confirmations that it was...

INTELLIGENCE AGENTS - now have lost their security clearances.

The fifty former intelligence agents who signed the letter saying the laptop was fake; their Security Clearances have now been removed by the Trump Administration. This seems like a just outcome for spreading misinformation that was politically partisan.

Jim Clapper

Former Director of National Intelligence

Former Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence

Former Director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency

Mike Hayden

Former Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Director, National Security Agency

Former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence

Leon Panetta

Former Director, Central Intelligence Agency Former Secretary of Defense

John Brennan

Former Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Former White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor Former Director, Terrorism Threat Integration Center

Former Analyst and Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Thomas Finger

Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Analysis

Former Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Research, Department of State Former Chair, National Intelligence Council

Rick Ledgett

Former Deputy Director, National Security Agency

John McLaughlin

Former Acting Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Deputy Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Director, Slavic and Eurasian Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Michael Morell

Former Acting Director, Central Intelligence Agency Former Deputy Director, Central Intelligence Agency Former Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Mike Vickers

Former Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Former Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Doug Wise

Former Deputy Director, Defense Intelligence Agency Former Senior CIA Operations Officer

Nick Rasmussen

Former Director, National Counterterrorism Center

Russ Travers

Former Acting Director, National Counterterrorism Center

Former Deputy Director, National Counterterrorism Center

Former Analyst of the Soviet Union and Russia, Defense Intelligence Agency

Andy Liepman

Former Deputy Director, National Counterterrorism Center Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

John Moseman

Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Director of Congressional Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency Former Minority Staff Director, Senate Select CommiSee on Intelligence

Larry Pfeiffer

Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency Former Director, White House Situation Room

Jeremy Bash

Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Chief of Staff, Department of Defense

Former Chief Counsel, House Permanent Select CommiSee on Intelligence

Rodney Snyder

Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Director of Intelligence Programs, National Security Council Chief of Station, Central Intelligence Agency

Glenn Gerstell

Former General Counsel, National Security Agency

David B. Buckley

Former Inspector General, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Democratic Staff Director, House Permanent Select CommiSee on Intelligence Former Counterespionage Case Officer, United States Air Force

Nada Bakos

Former Analyst and Targeting Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Patty Brandmaier

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Deputy Associate Director for Military Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency Former Deputy Director of Congressional Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency

James B. Bruce

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency Former Senior Intelligence Officer, National Intelligence Council

Considerable work related to Russia

David Cariens

Former Intelligence Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency 50+ Years Working in the Intelligence Community

Janice Cariens

Former Operational Support Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Paul Kolbe

Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency Former Chief, Central Eurasia Division, Central Intelligence Agency

Peter Corsell

Former Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency

Brett Davis

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Deputy Director of the Special Activities Center for Expeditionary Operations, CIA

Roger Zane George

Former National Intelligence Officer

Steven L. Hall

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency Former Chief of Russian Operations, Central Intelligence Agency

Kent Harrington

Former National Intelligence Officer for East Asia, Central Intelligence Agency Former Director of Public Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Chief of Station, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency

Don Hepburn

Former Senior National Security Executive

Timothy D. Kilbourn

Former Dean, Sherman Kent School of Intelligence Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency Former PDB Briefer to President George W. Bush, Central Intelligence Agency

Ron Marks

Former Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Twice former staff of the Republican Majority Leader

Jonna Hiestand Mendez

Technical Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Emile Nakhleh

Former Director of the Political Islam Strategic Analysis Program, Central Intelligence Agency Former Senior Intelligence Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency

Gerald A. O’Shea

Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Served four tours as Chief of Station, Central Intelligence Agency

David Priess

Former Analyst and Manager, Central Intelligence Agency Former PDB Briefer, Central Intelligence Agency

Pam Purcilly

Former Deputy Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Director of the Office of Russian and European Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency Former PDB Briefer to President George W. Bush, Central Intelligence Agency

Marc Polymeropoulos

Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Acting Chief of Operations for Europe and Eurasia, Central Intelligence Agency

Chris Savos

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Officer

Nick Shapiro

Former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the Director, Central Intelligence Agency

John Sipher

Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Deputy Chief of Russian Operations, Central Intelligence Agency

Stephen Slick

Former Senior Director for Intelligence Programs, National Security Council Former Senior Operations Office, Central Intelligence Agency

Cynthia Strand

Former Deputy Assistant Director for Global Issues, Central Intelligence Agency

Greg Tarbell

Former Deputy Executive Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Analyst of the Soviet Union and Russia, Central Intelligence Agency

David Terry

Former Chairman of the National Intelligence Collection Board

Former Chief of the PDB, Central Intelligence Agency

Former PDB Briefer to Vice President Dick Cheney, Central Intelligence Agency

Greg Treverton

Former Chair, National Intelligence Council

John Tullius

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

David A. Vanell

Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Winston Wiley

Former Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Chief, Counterterrorism Center, Central Intelligence Agency

Kristen Wood

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency Former PDB Briefer, Central Intelligence Agency

And the additional nine former IC officers who declined to be named; well at least their reputation for honesty is intact.

REAL NEWS REFERENCES

*This great Federalist article comes up with some good theories as to why the New York Times is doing this now. https://thefederalist.com/2022/03/25/4-big-takeaways-from-nyts-attempt-to-control-the-hunter-biden-narrative/

https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/

https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/voters-have-right-to-know-what-joe-biden-did-for-son-hunter-devine/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8983537/Hunter-Biden-laptop-store-owner-closed-business-left-town.html

https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/hunter-biden/index.html

https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/psaki-ignores-posts-hunter-biden-laptop-scoop-verification/

https://nypost.com/2020/12/11/repair-shop-owner-at-center-of-hunter-biden-saga-defends-himself/

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hunter-biden-emails-computer-repair-store-owner-john-paul-mac-isaac

CORRECTION

I was in error when I said Hunter Biden had no experience in company management; he has a law degree and has managed quite a few companies since he finished his studies.

UPDATES

23 March 2022 Updated the snopes fact check fact check to reflect their terminal dishonesty.

25 March 2022 Updated to include the Federalist article. And updated the section about Hunter Biden’s qualifications and experience to reflect the facts.