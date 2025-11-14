“This is Reuben and Gad and the half-tribe of Manasseh, they are in a weakened position. How? Because they have not gone forth with the rest of their people to where God has called them to be. They’ve stopped short and they’ve settled the other side of the Jordan. So they are weakened. They are more exposed to the enemies and they are not doing what God had purposed for these 12 tribes. This is the state of our church today. It has stopped short, and not crossed over the Jordan and followed and obeyed God the way that the word of God declares that she should. And so let me ask church leaders, churches in this position, where you’ve stopped short and you’ve settled, what are you going to do the next time a COVID situation comes?” John-William Noble.

John-William Noble, pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Aberdeen, Scotland, gave a great, stirring sermon to open the Covid and the Church conference last month, in September 2025, in Portadown Town Hall, Northern Ireland, and thank God you can watch it too on the video below…

I find everything Noble says to be completely right on — what upset me most about Covid was that it was the evangelicals in particular in Perth who have the scriptures and the truth about Jesus and say they believe in the Bible and as Noble says, they were those who “know the promise — and this is what they want to do!”

They were full of cowardice. “Don’t talk about Covid — we need to concentrate on the gospel.” I can’t tell you the number of times I heard this.

The church leaders have stopped short on this side of the Jordan where it’s comfortable and easy.

He says we need a church that stands upon the truth of the scripture. We need to have a church that is ready to go to the prison and die for the gospel. Noble says there’s a notable decline and the church has contributed to it by their compliance.

“There’s destruction all around, and what does the church have to say about it?”

His sermon applies Numbers 31 and 32 to the church’s behaviour during Covid. Numbers 31-32 describes the cowardice and hesitation of the tribes of Reuben and Gad on the verge of crossing the Jordan, when Israel was about to take possession of the promised land.

They see some great land on this side of the Jordan, and they ask Moses, “If we have found favour in your sight, let this land be given to your servants for our possession. Do not take us across the Jordan” (v. 5)

This doesn’t sound unreasonable — the promised land is large — and when they cross the Jordan they’ll potentially have to fight for the land — but the problem is, that this was not what God promised.

The problem is that the tribes act on what they see — fertile land, their immediate visible circumstance — but they are walking not by faith in God’s promise but by sight. They are driven by pride and self-preservation. Citing 1 John 2:16 (”desires of the flesh... eyes... pride of life”) and implying Philippians 2:21 (self-seeking), Noble labels this “well-dressed compromise”—a spiritual veneer over fleshly motives and points out that the UK church, which has inherited a legacy of courageous Christians whose blood was shed to secure worship freedoms and moral laws, should have stood firm. Instead, like Reuben and Gad, most churches succumbed to fear and pride, choosing compromise and comfort over obedience.

This was exactly what distressed me about the whole era — the cowardice and the compromise — of the evangelicals, for God’s sake, who should have known better.

They’re not simply making the request for the land. They say at the end of the verse, do not take us across the Jordan. Do they have any idea what they’re saying? This is God’s purpose, God’s promise, and God’s people. And they’re showing a blatant disregard for it all in order to suit themselves and to stop short in their compromise.

That is exactly what we’re seeing of their actions here.

Now, understandably, Moses responds with a much-needed rebuke. In verses 6 to 12 or so, we see that he reminds them of the previous generation. Because the previous generation have been in this place.

The first people who came out of Egypt who were in the wilderness, they had the opportunity to enter the promised land. And some spies were sent to spy out the land. But the spies came back with a negative report saying, the people are big and scary. We can’t do this. And what is the unanimous consensus amongst God’s own people? We can’t do this. And Moses is reminding these two tribes, we’ve been here. And they said, we’ve been here before. The cowardice, the fear drove a generation to, instead of following the promise and purpose of God, they fell in the wilderness. So much so in verse 12. And this is a key verse.

There were two exceptions. Caleb, the son of Jephunneh, the Kenizzite, and Joshua, the son of Nun. For they, note this at the end of verse 12, have wholly followed the Lord. And that’s the key thing here. Wholly following the Lord. Now, what is the church of Jesus Christ to be? Are we to be a people who count the cost and follow Jesus on our own terms? Half a foot on the pages of Scripture and maybe half an eye looking at what the world is doing. Now, let’s not be overly simplistic and say that, well, the church’s response is to COVID, that’s how we divide the good churches and the bad churches. However, what that situation did very much highlight was the underlying spiritual condition and problem of the churches in our nation. And so many that acted in the manner in which they did. Well, this was revealed into the public sphere and eye....

…

So, in the context in which I was shepherding a flock in Aberdeen, at that time, a very small church plant, we were in a rented premises, a local community center, and the community center, they kicked us out. So, we were forced to figure out, well, what do we do? And so, everyone was doing this online worship thing. So, the very first thing that I deemed it to be essential to do, because at that point, I didn’t feel very qualified to give communication much about this COVID situation, but what I was very intent and clear on doing was establishing what do the scriptures teach regarding spheres of authority. Because even at this point, as soon as the government was communicating, churches shewed a recommendation or even something more strong that churches shouldn’t be meeting.

At this point, there needed to be alarm bells ringing in the minds of every church leader. Even if it was well mentioned, there should still be alarm bells ringing.

And so, it would have been, even at this point, the duty of church leaders to very clearly state that the government does have jurisdiction in certain spheres of the way in which society functions, but they do not fundamentally in any way have the authority to be a jurisdiction over how and when and why the church of Jesus Christ worships. So, this was clearly stated as a foundation in our church. Now, in hindsight, it is a great regret to me that we didn’t sooner start meeting in public and then to meet in secret, which we did eventually do.

Because initially, as everyone was hearing, we were being told it’ll just be a couple of weeks to flatten the curve. That’s what we were getting. Let’s remember, a couple of weeks to flatten the curve. So, it’s no big deal. We can do this for a short season and we’ll be showing that we can be nice and compliant with our government. But a couple of weeks became a couple of months. And then eventually, by the time we get to summer 2020, the government’s allowing us to worship again….

…

And so, this became now the established pattern. It was more of a concern over what was happening around about. Think of this framework with Reuben and Gad. They’re looking at what they see, and they’re acting accordingly. This is what the church started to do, driven by a fear, a fear that gripped them, a fear that gripped them because of what the government might say or do, even a fear of the wrath of their congregations if they wouldn’t be happy if the churches opened up and did what the scriptures command. And certainly even many church leaders had a fear of picking up this virus and then dying and all of these sorts of thoughts. They acted based on what they saw. They acted because of their own self-preserving pride, where literally they were effectively saying at this time, do not make us go back to church. That’s what Reuben and Gad say. Don’t take us across the Jordan. That was now the attitude of church leaders, and it’s why they had to fumble together some nonsensical interpretation of Romans 13 and love your neighbor. They had to redefine what it means to worship to make a justification for online worship is still worship and all of this sort of thing. And then what happens as we go further into 2020 and then into 2021? Increasing numbers of church leaders become more entrenched in their position. There’s absolutely no sense of a regret and a lamenting over these circumstances and the impact that this is starting to have on their own congregations. No, there is a doubling down on what is being done. So a very small number in the context of Scotland of church leaders at this point are taking the government to court. Also in a context like mine, we’re meeting in secret. And it’s the churches, the church leaders who are saying to me and others in the similar bracket, now is not the time. This is not very wise. You could be putting people’s lives at risk and all of this. Now on one level, I can be sympathetic or at least tolerant to the fact that people may think I’m a great big conspiracy theorist on some of the views that I have. But what was utterly intolerable and unacceptable was the driving forth of this COVID narrative where we had literally pastors on their social media feeds with their COVID vaccine. I’ve had two shots COVID vaccine rings on their profile pictures. What an utterly shameful way to behave. Because at this time, what then is the state of their congregations?

…

At a time when church congregations needed you most, pastor, you were promoting the very thing that was crushing this people. And you must repent before the living God. This is not something that years later we just brush under the carpet, because as we’re considering, this is a framework, a framework by which the churches and leaders are operating. Yes, it may look all very wise in the eyes of the flesh. And yet, the truth of it was that this significantly on so many levels was such a dark moment in recent church history. If we were to get an insight into a couple of generations’ time and they’re looking back on this time, are they going to be looking at all of these church leaders cowering with their masks over Zoom and saying, well, that was a time when the church was really brave and bold and standing upon the Word of God?….

…

When we look at Reuben and Gad, what is the foundation of what they are doing?

What is the foundation for everything that’s driving them? Is it the promise and purpose of God?

Or is it the promise and purpose for self? Which is it? What is driving them being able to and willing to help the other tribes? Well, ultimately, they’re willing to do spiritual things as long as they get what they ultimately want. And what they ultimately want is not to do what God has declared for them. It’s what they want, which is their land, outwith the promise and purpose of God. And nobody is going to look at these tribes and say that their half-measured compromise was an admirable way or a God-glorifying thing to do. It’s compromise and they’re spiritualizing the compromise. Now think about what we’re dealing with. Just as this is the promise of God to enter into a promised land that God himself has declared. Here today, we are dealing with, we as a people, as spiritual people, the church. How do we exist and why do we exist? It is because of our great and glorious God making the way of salvation through Jesus Christ, the Son of God coming to this earth.

Now did the Son of God shrink back when at Gethsemane, he was literally sweating blood drops because of the horror of what he was to face? And what was he to face? It wasn’t just a brutal crucifixion on a cross. No, it was going to be the sins of his people. That was what he was going to bear. And this is one who was perfect without sin. And yet he declared in that garden, not my will, but yours be done. And he carried that cross all the way to Golgotha. He was nailed to it in order to save who? Who did Jesus Christ save on the cross? It was his bride. And his bride is the church of Jesus Christ. Now, even with understanding this theological framework, who and what we are, we are Christ’s bride. We exist because his blood was shed. He literally laid down his life for an undeserving people like us.

Are we then in turn to say, well, this matters, but there are a number of disclaimers; if government says, then we have to compromise on that front. If there’s something that’s big and scary, then, well, our Christian thing needs to be limited or diluted. Now, friends, this is why we must declare upon the word of God and its authority that the church of Jesus Christ is essential.

And we, as men and women on this earth, we are not the ones who dictate how and why and the way by which this is to function. Jesus Christ does, and it is revealed in his word. And no government, nobody on this earth has any right or grounds to try to change that in any circumstance. And we dare not redefine that. This is why how the church is to function. We are to meet physically. The body of Christ is to not cease gathering. That is not done through a screen. That is done physically together where we are greeting one another with a holy kiss. There is to be a physical contact of fellowship that we have with one another, not slightly touching an elbow in case we pick up a germ. And similarly, we sing hymns, psalms, and spiritual songs. Why? Because it is a means of building up the body of Christ as we sing praise and worship to our God. These things matter. That’s our foundation. And it’s not the foundation of Reuben and Gad in their compromise package. And it has not been the foundation by which all too many churches functioned during a time of such great difficulty. And this is the issue.