“Alogoi” means ‘irrational’ in New Testament Greek, but it literally means “without the word”. It was an expression coined around 200-300AD by Epiphanius of Salamis, who used the word to describe a Christian sect of the day that did not accept the Gospel of John and the book of Revelation, as scripture.

“Alogoi” is really a play on words.

In Greek, the word which is translated “word” in English is “logos”; here it is spelled in lower case greek letters: λόγος and in official upper case letters: ΛΟΓΟΣ

( and in a kindof mixture: λΟΓΟς which is how it appears in early New Testament manuscripts.)

Of course that the English word, “Logo” (which was originally “logotype”) comes from the Greek word logos (λόγος) is kind of obvious, but the English word “logic” also comes from logos (λόγος), as well as analogue, apology, logarithm, neologism, trilogy, etc etc.

λόγοι is the plural of Logos, and so you can easily guess that the prefix ἄ in “alogoi” (ἄλογοι) means “against” or “without”. An atheist is someone who has no god or “theos” (θεος): from the Greek “atheos”, άθεος. An agnostic is someone without knowledge (gnosis), azoic means without life (referring to planets) (zoon being the Greek word from which we get “zoo”), etc etc. (There are hundreds of examples in English. )

The age of the alogoi

The reason I entitled this essay, “we live in the age of the alogoi” is because in this age, we in Australia at least are ruled by people who have to all intents and purposes lost the ability to use words rationally: in a recent court case it was decided that calling a transgender woman a ‘man’, or a ‘bloke in a frock’ was in fact vilification.

This staggering decision means that we in Australia are no longer allowed to speak what many of us would think of as the plain truth, without risking a costly court case and possibly fines and ‘re-education.’ What is quite plain to see about this decision, is that it entrenches the irrational use of language into the common law: we must now call a man a woman if he wears a dress and takes a few sex hormones.

I find it difficult to think of any of our present political leaders that would take exception to this decision. They, together with the judiciary, are the alogoi of today.

I wonder if he was living under the Australian regime today Epiphanius might be found guilty of vilification for using the term alogoi against his opponents; but in general Christians through the ages have been less namby-pamby than we moderns are about calling people names when they are behaving completely irrationally, and particularly when they are misleading or hurting vulnerable people.

Word is fundamental

Now, according to the Bible, the rational word is actually existentially and ontologically fundamental not only to being human, and fundamental not only to the very existence and nature of the universe and all creation, but even more so, to the very unique eternal being and nature of God.

By which I mean, rational language is not simply a uniquely human trait, but language is according to the Gospel of John eternally intrinsic to God’s nature as Father, Son and Holy Spirit. This passage from the Gospel of John talks about the Word in this sense:

In the beginning was the Word (λόγος) , and the Word (λόγος) was with God, and the Word (λόγος) was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through Him all things were made, and without Him nothing was made that has been made. In Him was life, and that life was the light of men. The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. John 1:1-5

Jesus, before He came as a human being, is the Word described here.

No Capital / lower case letters in the original Greek

The original Greek manuscripts from the 1st century until 9th century the New Testament used only capital letters (with a few lower case Greek letters that are used consistently), so the capital letters in the above passage at the beginning of “Word” are definitely not in the original Greek manuscripts.

However, certain nouns in the New Testament are sometimes given the definite article “the” which identifies them as important; Jesus’ name is an example of this — He is often called “the Jesus” (ὁ Ἰησοῦς) in the gospels, which I believe is the New Testament Greek way of assigning an importance to Jesus that the other names don’t have, just like saying “He” instead of “he” in English, so when translators capitalise “Word” or “He” I think that they are actually reflecting the intent of the original.

The divine Word that John speaks about in John 1 was actually an important concept in Greek philosophy as well as in the Bible; the Greek philosopher Heraclitus who lived around 500 years before Christ, who once said, “You never step in the same river twice”, originally seems to have coined the idea of the Word as a cosmic principle of rationality and order underlying everything. But John was divinely inspired to combine this Greek idea with the Old Testament idea of the “Word of the Lord”, found all through the Old Testament from Genesis 1:1 onwards. Here it is in the Psalms:

By the word of the Lord the heavens were made,

their starry host by the breath of his mouth.

He gathers the waters of the sea as into a heap;

he puts the deep into storehouses.

Let all the earth fear the Lord;

let all the people of the world revere him.

For he spoke, and it came to be;

he commanded, and it stood firm. Psalm 33:6-9

Or who knows? Heraclitus’ life spanned the Babylonian exile: perhaps some Jews fled to Ephesus, and gave him the idea in the first place? I wonder if Plato’s ideas about God came from Jewish exiles as well.

By the way, many people think that the New Testament was transmitted by “Chinese whispers”, one manuscript being copied to another, and that one copied to another, and that we only have recent copies, but this idea is completely wrong: there are actually many very early manuscripts of the New Testament. If you wish to reassure yourself of this, a great classic to read is The New Testament Documents are they Reliable? by F F Bruce. It is an old book, but every point he makes is still valid. Contemporary scholar Craig Blomberg makes many of the same points online here.

Below is a scan of one of the earliest extant copies of John 1. It was written on Papyrus.

P66 — dated sometime between approximately 100AD — 175AD, depending on the scholar.

You may notice that there are no gaps between words.

Gaps between words are actually one of the most useful innovations of the Irish in the Western world at least: Irish scribes started putting gaps between the words in the late 7th century AD apparently.

As it happens, it seems that these Irish scribes had been copying Syriac Bibles at the time, and Chaldean/Syriac/Aramaic writing (same language, the language Jesus spoke and the language of the Chaldean empire) was using gaps between the words as early as the 7th to 8th century BCE. Indeed, some even earlier Hebrew inscriptions appear to have gaps between the words, so maybe the Chaldeans got that idea from the Jews too.

Word Challenge

I challenge you to find λΟΓΟς in the first couple of sentences of the above Papyrus. It is there three times.