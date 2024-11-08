Next Monday Nov 18th if the Australian upper house votes the misinformation legislation in…

There might be things we need from substack

Some of us are fighting Australian Federal agencies such as the TGA

Some Australian substackers are calling out agencies such as the TGA (therapeutic goods administration) or the BOM (Bureau of Meteorology) to account for factual inaccuracies and maladjusted data: this might make us targets for misinformation takedown attempts. It would be in substack’s interest to protect themselves and us by making a way for us to avoid the government interference.

Exempt if we’re being published by a news organisation

I believe the legislation still exempts you if you are technically working for a news organisation that receives more than $100,000 in Australian dollars per year in income from readers. If we are definitively being paid by substack rather than using substack as or own publishing platform it might help. Perhaps we already are; I don’t know the legal ins and outs, but this might be one way…

Email is exempt

A safer way might be to have something like a paywall for Australian users that says “this post may offend Australian misinformation legislation: please subscribe and have it emailed to you instead.” Then Australian readers subscribe, and the page they wanted to read is emailed to them.

Thoughts anyone?

Anyone know how to get ideas like this across the desk of someone in substack itself?

Change log- changed date to Monday November 18 which is the next senate meeting